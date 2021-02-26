Chymosine Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

Growing Demand for Cheese to Surge the Chymosine Market

Chymosine is an enzyme, which helps in protein catabolism by hydrolysis of certain covalent chemical bonds. Chymosine is found in the stomach of mammals that acquire nutrients from plant-based food by fermenting it in the abdomen through microbial actions before digestion. Chymosine is produced majorly by new-born animals in the lining of a different stomach to curdle the ingested milk. Chymosine is also known as renin, a cheese-making enzyme.

The increase in the vegan population across the globe has transformed the overall chymosine market as the extraction of chymosine from dried calf’s stomach. The global cheese making industry has been under high impact due to the prevalence of various significant changes in chymosine and its production process and source. These days, the chymosine is produced from genetically engineered microorganisms. The chymosine enables milk clotting and is majorly used in cheese production.

Rising Inclination towards Veganism to Boost Chymosine Market

The increase in the vegan and flexitarian population is likely to have a positive impact on the overall chymosine market. The global chymosine market is driven by factors like the increasing demand for natural ingredients in the products. In the current market scenario, the chymosine is gaining traction, owing to the concerns of the cheese manufacturers. The cheese manufacturers are focused towards the optimization of the texture, taste, whey value and slice ability of cheese, to cater to the increasing requirements of the consumers. The new plant-based or fermented chymosine is used as a suitable coagulant to enhance the taste and texture of the cheese. There are a variety of alternatives such as animal and microbial rennet, which are available and may hamper the volume sales of chymosine in the global market.

Global Traction towards Fermented Chymosine Products

The global market for chymosine is segmented based on the source, form, end-use industries, sales channel and geographies. Based on the source, the global market for chymosine can be segmented into cattle, goats, camels, pigs, cats, rats and others. On the basis of form, the global chymosine market can be segmented into granules and liquid. Based on the end-use industries, the global chymosine market can be segmented into food processing industry, pharmaceutical industry, HoReCa and the household.

On the basis of sales channel, the global market for chymosine can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. Under indirect sales, the chymosine is sold via hypermarkets/supermarkets, wholesalers, specialty stores and online retailers. The chymosine can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Increased Adoption of Chymosine-infused Personal Care Products

The countries in South Asia and East Asia are likely to witness an increased demand for cheese for residential and commercial purpose, which is expected to boost the sales of chymosine. The rising influence of the western culture and increase in demand for fast-food in the regions is also likely to surge the overall demand for chymosine in the Asian countries. High consumption of cheese in various food products in Europe and North America is also estimated to drive the chymosine market. Moreover, the change in the consumer preferences towards animal-free diet will also drive the market for fermented chymosine, which will eventually have a positive impact on the global market for chymosine.

High Revenue Contribution by Chymosine Market Players

The global chymosine market is most likely to expand the revenue contribution in the market significantly over the forecast period and hence makes up as an attraction for various companies to poach in different levels of the chymosine value chain. The companies engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of chymosine are focused on expanding their business footprint by investing more on research and development activities related to the production and fermentation of chymosine. The chymosine market players are planning to implement specific strategies in the future to gain a competitive edge over the other players prevailing in the market. Some of the key players operating in the global chymosine market are: Koninklijke DSM N. V., Hansen A/S, Nelson Jameson, Sigma-Aldrich, Mayasan AS, Apex Biotechnol, Alinda Velco and Maysa GIDA, among others.

