Spray-dried Isolate Market – Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2031

Growing Inclination towards a Protein-rich Diet to Boost Spray-dried Isolate Market Growth

The spray drying process is often used on liquid food, which is generally preconcentrated by evaporation to reduce the water content from the material. Then, the concentrate is introduced as a fine spray or a mist into a tower or a chamber with heated air. The isolated are the refined form of protein, which contains a greater amount of digestibility.

The isolates undergoing the spray drying process are called spray-dried isolate. These days, the spray-dried isolate is the major source of protein for the bodybuilders, athletes and people following the vegetarian diet. Moreover, the spray-dried isolate is gaining huge traction among consumers owing to the various functional properties that can be used for application of spray-dried isolate in the beverage & dairy industry and in infant foods.

The spray-dried isolate has produced various plant-based as well as animal-based products. Numerous benefits are served by spray-dried isolate, such as lowering blood pressure, aiding weight management and the enhancement of the muscle growth.

Rising Health Concerns Leads to an Expansion in the Spray-dried Isolate Market

The paradigm shifts in the consumer preferences relating to their health and well-being in the recent years is the primary factor driving the spray-dried isolate market at the global scale. Owing to the highly versatile behaviour of spray-dried isolate and its applications as sports nutrition ingredient, the spray-dried isolate is gaining traction in the dietary supplements market.

These varied applications have further pushed the global market for spray-dried isolate. Moreover, the deadline and target oriented work culture and busy lifestyle of people has also aided the popularity of spray-dried isolate. The increase in demand for protein rich food and beverages act as a critical factor that influences the growth of spray-dried isolate market. Furthermore, the increase in the number of gyms and fitness centres are also likely to create remunerative opportunities for spray-dried manufacturers.

Extended Use of Spray-dried Isolate for Infant Formulations

The global spray-dried isolate market can be segmented based on source, product type and end-use industry. On the basis of source, the spray-dried isolate market can be segmented into plant based and animal based. On the basis of product type, the spray-dried isolate market can be segmented into dairy protein, egg protein, algae, gelatine, soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein and others. The other types of spray-dried isolate include rice protein, potato protein and canola protein.

Based on the end-use industry, the global spray-dried isolate market can be segmented into food & beverage, infant formulations, personal care & cosmetics, animal feed and others. The other end-uses of spray-dried isolate includes, pharmaceutical use, confectionary use and dietary supplements among others. Geographically, the market for spray-dried isolate can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East and Africa.

Developed and Developing Nations to Experience High Demand in Spray-dried Isolate Market

North America is likely to dominate the overall market for spray-dried isolate as the demand for health supplements is increasing in the region, owing to the rising health concerns among the consumers. Moreover, the increasing incidence of obesity in the world is also anticipated to fuel the demand for spray-dried isolate globally, as the spray-dried isolate is used for various weight loss programmes and diets. The South Asia and East Asia are also witnessing high demand for the functional foods and beverages from emerging countries like India, China, Japan and South Korea. Thus, providing ample opportunities for the spray-dried isolate manufacturers to launch products in the region to cater to the rising demand for functional foods and beverages.

Competitive Outlook of the Spray-Dried Isolate Market

The manufacturers engaged in the spray-dried isolate market are focusing on launching new and unique formulations to enhance their product portfolio and expand their business footprint. Some of the key manufacturers operating in the spray-dried isolate market are ADM, GC Ingredients, Inc., Manildra Group, Honeyville Food Products, Inc., MGP Ingredients and Glanbia Nutritionals, among others.

