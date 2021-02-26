Reactive adhesives Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

Reactive adhesives Market: Introduction

Reactive adhesives are formed due to the creation of permanent bonds between substrates for providing resistance to moisture, chemicals and heat. Reactive adhesives are widely adopted across a range of industries including building & construction, automotive & transportation, energy and others. The global reactive adhesives market is expected to foray ahead with a single digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2029. Activeness of key players towards enhancing their adhesives business is identified as a recent trend within the market. For instance, in October 2017, H.B. Fuller acquired Royal Adhesives & Sealants. H.B. Fuller would thereby expand its adhesive business with this initiative. In addition, in 2017, SIKA AG launched SikaMelt-9677, a reactive polyurethane hot melt adhesive in the U.S. market. It is best suited for bonding of polar plastics, foams woods, textiles, etc. Hence, such initiatives are providing a lift to the reactive adhesives market. However, factors such as adverse effects of acrylic and epoxy reactive over skin is acting as a restraining factor to the market growth till 2029.

Rising demand from the end-use industries is providing traction to the reactive adhesives market growth over the forecast period

Major end-use industries including automotive & transportation, building & construction etc. are inclined towards the adoption of high performance adhesives that is creating growth opportunities for reactive adhesives market. Reactive adhesives are widely used in the automotive for adhesion of various materials such as aluminum, steel and others. As per OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), Paris, the total cars and commercial vehicle production in 2016 was recorded to be around 72.1 million that further escalated up to 73.4 million in 2017. Growth in construction industry also tends to leverage wide adoption base for reactive adhesives. According to Institution of Civil Engineers, UK, a report “Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics” suggests that the global construction market is expected to reach US$ 8 trillion by the end of 2030. Therefore, growth in end-use industries consequently calls for reactive adhesives.

Segmentation analysis of reactive adhesives Market

The global reactive adhesives market is bifurcated into three major segments that are resin type, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of resin type, the global reactive adhesives market is divided into:

Epoxy

Silicone

Cyanoacrylates

Polyurethane

Modified Acrylics

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global reactive adhesives market is divided into:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Power

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Based on region, the global reactive adhesives market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Reactive adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

The global reactive adhesives market is segmented into six regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and MEA. Among the above-mentioned regions, East Asia along with South Asia & Oceania are expected to contribute a majority of the market share in 2018 in terms of volume owing to high adoption of reactive adhesives across various end-use industries. High adoption of reactive adhesives in automotive, building & construction and electronics industry has fuelled the regional market. Furthermore, rapidly growing end user industries in China, India, Japan and South Korea is poised to drive the regional market under reactive adhesives market over the forecast period. Also, China is identified as a key country in reactive adhesives market. Moreover, North America has captured a fair amount of percentage in the reactive adhesives market. Europe is expected to follow North America in 2018 in terms of volume in reactive adhesives market. Also, Middle East & Africa along with Latin America account for substantial market shares in terms of reactive adhesives demand in 2018.

Key players of Reactive adhesives Market

Prominent players in the global reactive adhesives market are H.B. Fuller Co., 3M, Arkema SA, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG etc. The reactive adhesives market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

