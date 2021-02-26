Glycol Acetate Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

The escalating growth of paint & coatings and printing & ink industries is anticipated to drive the growth of the glycol acetate market in the forecast period. Increasing demand for eco-friendly and non-toxic waterborne coatings in a variety of industrial applications such as packaging, protective coatings, and others are driving the growth of the glycol acetate market in the forecast period. Better adhesion and low surface tension properties increase the demand for glycol acetate in several industries. The glycol acetate market is estimated to grow but from a smaller base. Increasing industrial applications of waterborne coatings are expected to drive its demand across the globe. Key players in the glycol acetate market are focusing on increasing awareness about their product portfolio, which helps them to enhance their market presence across the globe.

Waterborne Coatings a Bright Spot for the Glycol Acetate Market

Due to increasing awareness about environmental impact, the demand for environment-friendly, green construction is on the rise across the globe. Governments are stepping up efforts to reduce carbon emission from construction activities, which is driving the demand for waterborne coatings. The increasing usage of waterborne latex coatings in the industrial sector will boost the demand for glycol acetate across the globe. The high growth of industrial activities coupled with increasing penetration of printing application of glycol acetate is expected to drive the glycol acetate market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the widening applications of glycol acetate due to several innovations in various industries are expected to bring future opportunities. The escalating growth of printing ink and packaging industries will also play a part in the growth of the glycol acetate market in the forecast period. As per the demand for modern lifestyle, many innovative and technological advancements are rising in several paint & coatings, which has fueled the application of glycol acetate in several end-use industries.

Factors like increasing consumer awareness towards skin damage and attraction towards products are enabling companies to expand the production of cosmetics and skin care products. The increase in the production capacity leads to amplify the demand for glycol acetate across the globe.

However, the adoption of solvent-based coatings in different end-use industries restraint the growth of the glycol acetate market. The tight supply and fluctuating prices of raw materials might hamper the glycol acetate market growth.

Glycol Acetate Market Segmentation

Global glycol acetate market can be segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry.

On the basis of type, the glycol acetate market can be segmented as:

Propyl Glycol Acetate

Butyl Glycol Acetate

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the glycol acetate market can be segmented as:

Paints & Coatings

Printing & Inks

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Electronics

Others

Glycol Acetate Market Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global glycol acetate market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA. Europe is expected to hold a significant market share by the end of 2029, owing to repair in the construction industry and intensified renovations. Rapid industrialization, cheap labor cost, and a large number of end users are contributing to the speedy growth of East Asia and South Asia markets in the forecast period. North America is projected to showcase moderate growth in the glycol acetate market. Introducing pro-environmental regulations in North American countries is expected to support the growth of the glycol acetate market in the region during the forecast period. Increasing demand from paint & coatings and printing industries, among other sectors, are expected to drive the growth of the glycol acetate market in emerging economies such as China and India. The Middle East and Latin America are expected to hold a lower share as compared to other regions in the global glycol acetate market. The rise in the automotive sector and paint and coatings industry is expected to escalate the growth of the glycol acetate market in the South Asia region.

Glycol Acetate Key Market Players

Manufacturers are employing advanced coating technologies in order to enhance efficiency of waterborne coatings. Players are targeting a wide range of applications, by introducing more advanced coating and pigment technologies. Leading players in the glycol acetate market are mentioned below:

Dow Chemicals

Solventis

Asia Pacific Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

KH Chemicals

Dhalop chemicals

Pure Chemicals Co.

