Sandwich Plate System Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

Sandwich Plate System: Overview

Composed of steel and polyurethane elastomer, sandwich plate system (SPS) is a lightweight material that consists of two metal plates separated by a polyurethane elastomer core. It is an alternative to stiffened steel and concrete in construction projects. Sandwich plate system is a composite structural laminate, which eliminates the need for secondary stiffeners, making construction less complex and flush. Owing to benefits such as easy to construct and high strength to weight ratio, sandwich plate system has been widely adopted in buildings, floors, stadiums, bridges, blast walls, etc.

Owing to blast and ballistic properties of the material and availability of a flush surface, recognition of sandwich plate system technology is increasing in ship repair as an overlay on existing structures. Sandwich plate system serves a range of applications in engineered structures like ships, buildings, bridges, etc. Attributed to above mentioned significant characteristics and applications, adoption of Sandwich plate system has been increased in many industries and locations.

Increasing Demand from Marine Industry to Propel Sandwich Plate System Market Growth

Lower weight sandwich plate system provides better industrial-strength, reduced vibration, and dampened equipment along with machinery sound. Sandwich plate system does not only protects equipment in critical situations but also prevents unexpected explosion. Advanced sandwich plate system technology is much simpler and efficient than a stiffened steel plate. Significant characteristics of sandwich plate system technology are increasing its use in civil and marine structures such as ship components along with offshore platforms. Increasing use of sandwich plate system in ships and other marine structures such as in hulls and bulkheads of ships is set to propel the sandwich plate system market during the forecast period. Sandwich plate system prevents the need for stiffening due to which structures are less complex but high resistant to loads, impacts, or against collisions. Polyurethane elastomer core dispels stress over a large surface area while reducing the hard spots occurred by stiffeners. Sandwich plate system is more effective against impacts due to reduced deformation of the structure. Sandwich plate system is also used to reinstate or strengthen the existing steel plate structures on cargo holds of ships by a process called sandwich plate system overlay. Sandwich plate system overlay restores and enhances the strength of the structure with minimum time consumed. Sandwich plate system overlay repair method consumes 40% less time than the conventional replace methods. Attributed to all these facts, the sandwich plate system market is set to create lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Sandwich Plate System Market: Segmentation

The global sandwich plate system market is bifurcated into two major segments: application and region.

On the basis of application, the global sandwich plate system market is divided into:

Building Floors Walls Terraces Others

Construction Stadium Arena stands Highway Pedestrian bridges Jail cells Others

Marine Offshore platforms Ships decks Ferry Others



Based on region, the global sandwich plate system market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Sandwich Plate System Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global sandwich plate system market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. East Asia dominated the sandwich plate system market and is set to continue its supremacy over the forecast period. East Asia is set to dominate the market owing to increased shipbuilding production in China, Korea and Japan. Europe and North America are expected to witness moderate growth in line of global GPD throughout the assessment period.

Sandwich Plate System Market: Key Players

Sandwich plate systems market consists of well diversified local and global players with prominent players ruling the market. Walters Inc, BASF, Southern Bleacher, Inc., Izopanel sp. z o.o., Tata Steel Europe Limited, Essar Steel, BlueScope Steel, 3A Composites, Qatar Steel are some of the few stakeholders in the Sandwich plate system Market.

