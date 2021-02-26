1,3-Propanediol Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

1,3-Propanediol Market: an overview

1,3-propanediol is an organic compound colorless viscous liquid, miscible with water. It is produced from renewable corn sugar fermentation and is a naturally-derived, clear liquid with a mild odor. 1,3-propanediol is primarily produced by the acrolein hydration. Different route available in 1,3-propanediol production is the ethylene oxide hydroformylation to 3-hydroxypropionaldehyde. The substance is later hydrogenated to the final 1,3-propanediol. Biodegradable routes are also available and mostly preferred, which makes 1,3-propanediol environment friendly.1,3-propanediol has excellent sensory characteristics, and it is environmentally sustainable. These properties of 1,3-propanediol make it ideal to act as an emollient, skin penetration enhancer, humectant, and solvent. 1,3-propanediol is a key cosmetic ingredient and is used in skin lotions to reduce the loss of moisture from skin. 1,3-propanediol is also used as a basic building block in the manufacturing of polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) and polyurethane (PU), which find applications in personal care products, deicing fluids, engine coolants, heat transfer fluids, and detergents. Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) production accounts for around two-third of total demand of 1,3-propanediol which is followed by polyurethane. The United States of America estimated to account for the highest share of the global 1,3-propanediol market.

1,3-Propanediol Market: Dynamics

1,3-propanediol is mostly associated with the production of Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) and Polyurethane (PU). Increasing polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) demand across numerous industries is presumed to the PTT market, which indirectly drives the demand for 1,3-propanediol. Acceptance of PTT as a substitute for polyesters sets multiple opportunities for industrial participants. Strong demand for polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) for polyester manufacturing from both emerging as well as developed nations in several production industries is projected to support the global 1,3-propanediol market.

Another important driver that supports the global 1,3-propanediol market is the trend of increased biodiesel production. As 1,3-propanediol is manufactured from glycerol, which is a by-product in biodiesel manufacturing, thus increase in biodiesel production is anticipated to accelerate the global 1,3-propanediol market growth.

Global 1,3-propanediol market growth is highly supported due to the fact that it is an environment-friendly product. 1,3-propanediol reduces the use of petroleum-based glycols such as propylene glycol, butylene glycol, or glycerin in formulations. The goal of using 1,3-propanediol, which is wholly manufactured from renewable sources, helps to reduce the production of carbon dioxide (greenhouse gas) and also reduce the use of non-renewable fossil fuel.

Segmentation analysis of 1,3-propanediol Market:

On the basis of application, the 1,3-propanediol market has been segmented as follows:

Polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT)

Polyurethane (PU)

Cosmetics, personal care, and cleaning products

Others

On the basis of end use, the 1,3-propanediol market has been segmented as follows:

Composites

Adhesives

Laminates

Coatings

Moldings

Aliphatic polyesters & copolyesters

On the basis of geographic regions, the market for lithium carbonate is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

1,3-Propanediol Market: Regional Outlook

Increasing demand of 1,3-propanediol in numerous applications including cosmetics & personal care, and cleaning products is expected to drive the market growth for 1,3-propanediol. DuPont, Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company (US) are global leaders of the 1,3-propanediol market. These companies have a strong distribution network in North Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific regions. America is having the largest share of the 1,3-propanediol during the forecast period, in terms of product value and demand. The DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, the largest manufacturer of 1,3-propanediol in the United States, has a progressive impact on the 1,3-propanediol market. Asia Pacific regions come next to North America in terms of total consumption and market demand of 1,3-propanediol. Growing demand for 1,3-propanediol for cosmetics and cleaning products drives the global 1,3-propanediol market in these regions. The demand for production 1,3-propanediol from the Middle East and Africa region is also increasing with rising in its demand.

Prominent players in the global 1,3-propanediol market are DuPont, Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (US), Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd. (China), Haihang Industry Company Ltd. (China), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Zhangjiagang Huamei Biomaterial Co., Ltd. (China), and Merck KGgA (Germany).

