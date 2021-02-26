2-2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride Market: an overview

2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride (C 6 H 11 ClO) is an acid chloride used as a agrochemical and pharmaceutical intermediate. The global 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride market is highly consolidated with only limited manufacturers. 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride finds its application in various clinical drugs and agrochemicals, which is fast growing due never ending demand especially in the APAC region which remains a key market for agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. The major disadvantage associated to the 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride market is due to its highly toxic and corrosive properties. 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride is used in synthesis of Simvastatin, the drug, which is sold under the trade name Zocor. The global 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride market is growing on the back of demand from the agrochemical and pharmaceutical markets. The global pharmaceutical and agrochemical industry has been at the forefront of the discovery, development, and marketing of drugs and agrochemicals to various developed and underdeveloped nations. To increase the growth of pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries, the government of various developed countries have been involved in charitable causes and various supportive schemes; this has facilitated the global market for acid chlorides. Manufacturing giants are now targeting developing countries via general awareness, charity programs, and collaboration with local suppliers subsequently to increase their market presence in these countries. Thus with global pharmaceutical manufactures expanding their market presence all around the world, the 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride market is expected to witness significant growth in forecast period.

Dimethylbutyryl chloride Market: Dynamics

The agrochemical industry is the major end user of 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride, which leverages the overall growth of 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride market. China and India recorded healthy growth in global agrochemical sectors, which drives the 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride in these regions due to more production of agrochemicals.

Beside agrochemical products, 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride is widely used in pharmaceutical industries for the manufacturing of different drugs. The pharmaceutical market is projected to grow in the forecast period due to growing support by governments, growing drug demand, and the rise in the number of investments by major manufacturers in this market. With growing concern over health and safety, there have been multiple restrictions in the consumption of 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride in different drugs. The global 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride market is further set to increase due to the entrance of newer competitors. Due to never ending growth and demand from agrochemical and pharmaceutical industries there are high chances for new entrants to penetrate in the global market.

The high flammability and corrosive nature of 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride have raised safety concerns for the manufacturers. Furthermore, transportation also involves high risks. Both these factors are pointed out to as the restraining factors for the growth of 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride market by Fact.MR.

Segmentation analysis of 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride Market:

On the basis of application, 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceutical intermediates

On the basis of grade, 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

<98%

>98%

On the basis of geographic regions, 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride Market: Market

The global 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride market in the Asia and Pacific region is benefited with the growth in the agrochemical and pharmaceutical industry. China and India are the major producers of agrochemicals. The agriculture sector in these regions accounts for a significant share in the country`s overall GDP for which Fact.MR forecast the market growth to be highest in these countries. Moreover, with high population growth and rising demand for new drugs and rising pharmaceutical output will pose to be key growth driving factors in the region. North America and Europe are forecast to register growth rates in line with the respective GDPs. The global demand for 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride is expected to have significant growth in these regions. Latin America & Middle East & Africa are forecast to register growth rates lower than that of the global average demand growth.

2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride Market: Key Players.

Prominent players in the global 2,2-Dimethylbutyryl chloride market are Shaoxing Fangxiao Chemicals Co., Ltd., CABB Group GmbH, ShiJiaZhuang Chirals Chemical Co. Ltd., Cangzhou Goldlion Chemicals Co., Ltd, and Dragon Chemical Group

