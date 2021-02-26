General Surgery Devices Market Growth Analysis, Revenue Outlook & In-depth Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global General Surgery Devices Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global General Surgery Devices Market is expected to reach USD 25 billion by 2025. General surgery stays to grow as a very urbane means of improving patient consequences. The general surgical devices are the instruments that are mainly used to carry out the anticipated effects of an operation or surgery. These devices are used for suturing, cutting, retracting, grasping, or holding.

Key Players:

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

3M

Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker

Boston Scientific Corporation

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Growth Drivers:

The General Surgery Devices Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.5% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Rising use of enhanced technology like power-assisted and robotic systems in surgical procedure, rising number of geriatric patients all over the world, and growing awareness among populace regarding minimally invasive procedures and various surgeries are documented as major factors of General Surgery Devices Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, growing number of competitors and development of alternatives like non-invasive surgery technologies are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years.

Type Outlook:

Adhesion Prevention Products, Disposable Surgical Supplies, Medical Robotics & Computer Assisted Surgery Devices, Open Surgery Instrument, Minimally Invasive Surgery Instruments, and Energy-based & powered instrument are the product types that could be explored in General Surgery Devices in the forecast period. Disposable general supplies includes Venous Access Catheters, Surgical Non-woven, Needles and Syringes, Examination & Surgical Gloves, and General Surgery Procedural Kits.

Application Outlook:

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiology

Ophthalmology

Wound Care

Audiology

Thoracic Surgery

Urology and Gynecology Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share around 46% of General Surgery Devices and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be government initiative to provide access to enhanced devices for general training & surgery sessions for physicians, presence of key manufacturers in the region, and growing number of surgical procedures. The United States is a major consumer of General Surgery Devices in the region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise rising awareness regarding plastic or reconstructive surgeries and growing government initiative to include improvements in reimbursement policies. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of General Surgery Devices in the region.

