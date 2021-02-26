Artificial Eyes Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2026

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Recent developments in the field of artificial eyes are expected to trigger an evolution, with continuous redesigns and redevelopments for achieving excellent satisfaction levels and outcomes for patients. Advancements in the artificial eyes have primarily been ocularist-led, and include creating methods of taking impression of eye sockets, changing size of pupils in distinct lighting conditions, and digital imaging. Majority of the developments being made in artificial eyes are based on electro-active polymer technology.

Recent collaboration between academia and industry has seen emergence of RP&M technologies in the artificial eye development. However, various limitations have been observed in the technology’s implementation, despite being in its initial phase. However, continual investment in RP&M technologies for artificial eye development alludes advancements through further R&D, albeit the limitations can be addressed only through integration of man-made procedures.

Focus on meeting expectations and requirements of patients seeking artificial eyes is leading to innovations in the treatment process and aftercare needs. In combination with enhanced accessibility, patient-centered approach is witnessing increased application of technological advancements in the development of artificial eyes. However, lack of resources has meant that continual development is confined in the field of artificial eyes.

And adaptive metalens has been developed by the researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS). The researchers have combined breakthroughs in the artificial muscle technology and the adaptive metalens for tuning the artificial eye’s focus in real-time, similar to human eye. The researchers are currently focused on improving functionality of metalens. Such research efforts will positively impact growth of the artificial eyes market.

An artificial eye improves the appearance of people who have lost an eye due to injury or disease. An artificial eye is also known as prosthetic eye or glass eye. Implantation of an artificial eye is preferred or recommended after an eye is removed surgically due to disease or damage. The implanted artificial eye supports the proper eyelid functioning. Injury, glaucoma, infection inside the eye and eye tumors are some of the reasons for removing the natural eye and implanting an artificial one. After the placement of natural eye with an artificial eye, a person will no longer have a vision in that eye. Artificial eyes cannot restore the vision of the person but it fills the cavity of the eye socket and serves as a cosmetic enhancement. Artificial eyes are generally made of an acrylic plastic polymer called polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). In addition, silicone polymers are also used to make artificial eyes. The shape of an artificial eye is like a shell. An artificial eye can move but often not as briskly as other healthy eyes. Artificial eyes are made from digital technology and have become so close to looking like real eyes.

According to the Society for the Prevention of Blindness, it is estimated that around 10,000 to 12,000 people per year lose and eye. Out of which around 50% or more eyes losses are caused by an accident.

The global artificial eyes market is expected to see remarkable growth in the forecast period due to increasing number demand by a large number of patient population. Furthermore, an encouraging sign can be observed in the market with changing consumer trends. Others factors such as increasing prevalence and incidence of eye-related disease, changing lifestyle pattern, increasing accident cases are the factors which are fueling the growth of the global artificial eyes market. However, factors like tough competition among the key players, and side effects of common medication are the major factors hampering the growth of the global artificial eyes market.

The global market for artificial eyes is segmented on basis of types of artificial eyes, shell types, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Type Moulded Prosthesis Cosmetic Shell

Segmentation by Shell Type Single Shell Double shell

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Ophthalmology Surgery Center



Based on types, the global artificial eyes market is segmented into moulded prosthesis and cosmetic shell. The moulded prosthesis is an artificial eye which is specifically made based on the impression taken from the socket of an individual. A moulded eye provides the closest possible match to a real eye. Whereas, cosmetic shell artificial eyes completely covers the existing eye.

On the basis of geography, the global artificial eyes market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the artificial eyes market due to product innovations, the presence of leading players, favorable reimbursement policies and high adoption of artificial eye surgeries. Manufacturers are targeting developed markets due to rising incidence of eye diseases in this developing countries. Europe is the second leading market for artificial eyes market due to development activities, increased healthcare spending per person, and government support. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate due to a large patient pool, and product awareness due to medical conferences. These factors are likely to drive the market growth of artificial eyes market during the forecast period globally. However, Latin America and Middle East Africa are expected to mark sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global artificial eyes market are Advanced Artificial Eyes, Midwest Eye Laboratories, Inc., Erickson’s Eyes, F.AD. MÜLLER SÖHNE OHG, Nikolaus Kerbl and others. Mergers, acquisition, expansion, strategic collaborations, and technology play vital roles in the growth of the artificial eyes market.

