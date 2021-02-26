Diverticular Disease Therapeutics Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Diverticular disease commonly occurs in people age above 40 years and the prevalence is increasing over the time. Approximately 10% of people over age 40 and 50% of people over age 60 encounter diverticular disease at some point in time. The disease was first identified in the 1930s, to share many of the hallmarks of inflammatory bowel disease. Diverticular disease is characterized by formation of small bulge or sacks called diverticula in the wall of colon. The sigmoid colon is more prone to formation of diverticula. These sacks may range from pea-size to much larger. The disease is associated with symptoms such as pain, bloating, nausea, diarrhea or constipation.

Many of these symptoms are similar to inflammatory bowel disease. 20% of the patients may develop severe complications of diverticular disease such as abdominal or rectal bleeding. Diverticular disease are of three types viz. symptomatic uncomplicated diverticular disease, recurrent symptomatic diverticular disease and complicated diverticular disease. Standard treatment recommended for diverticular disease includes antibiotic therapies. Mesalazine (Asacol) and rifaximin (Xifaxan) are commonly recommended antibiotics for diverticular disease. Alternative therapies such as probiotics and diet modification may provide symptomatic relief and prevent recurrence, but are recommended along with standard antibiotics. There are two stages of diverticular disease viz. diverticulosis (presence of diverticula without complications) and diverticulitisan (inflammatory condition caused by perforation of the diverticula). Surgical treatment may be required in case of acute and recurrent diverticulitis.

Diverticular Disease Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of diverticular disease is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the diverticular disease therapeutics market over the forecast period. According to the World Journal of Gastrointestinal Pharmacology and Therapeutics, the prevalence of diverticular disease has increased from 35% to 50% in the last three decades. Changes is lifestyle and eating habits are attributed to growing prevalence of diverticular disease. Launch and addition of new therapies is the other factor contributing to the growth of the global diverticular disease therapeutics market. For instance, Cook Group Incorporated is evaluating Hemospray device in phase 2 clinical trial to control colonic bleeding in severe diverticular disease. Shire Plc. is evaluating SPD476 and SPD476 MMX in phase 3 clinical trial to reduce recurrence of diverticulitis.

Diverticular Disease Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global diverticular disease therapeutics market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, indication, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on treatment, the global diverticular disease therapeutics market is segmented as:

Antibiotics Treatment

Symptomatic Treatment

Based on indications, the global diverticular disease therapeutics market is segmented as:

Symptomatic Uncomplicated Diverticular Disease

Recurrent Symptomatic Diverticular Disease

Complicated Diverticular Disease.

Based on distribution channel, the global diverticular disease therapeutics market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

Others

Diverticular Disease Therapeutics Market: Overview

The global market for diverticular disease therapeutics is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Majority of the antibiotics are introduced in the generic market and thus there exists a high competition among local and regional players. Among the two treatment types, the antibiotic treatment segment is expected to lead in the global diverticular disease therapeutics market over the forecast period. Retail pharmacy distribution channel is expected to contribute high share in the global diverticular disease therapeutics market as it is the most accessible channel and majority of patients are recommended for outpatient treatment.

Diverticular Disease Therapeutics Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global diverticular disease therapeutics market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be dominant market in the global diverticular disease therapeutics market owing to high prevalence of the disease. The diverticular disease therapeutics market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to expansion of product offerings by the key players. Europe is expected to have second large share in the global diverticular disease therapeutics market throughout the forecast period.

Diverticular Disease Therapeutics Market: Key Players

The global market for diverticular disease therapeutics is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global diverticular disease therapeutics market are Shire Plc., Cook Group Incorporated, Allergen Plc., Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc. novoGI, Inc., SCLNOW BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD., Sandoz (Novartis AG), Glaxosmithkline Inc., Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., and Fresenius Kabi AG, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

