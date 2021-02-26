Nitric Oxide Management Systems Market Insights, Trends Sales, Supply, Demand 2026

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Nitric oxide management systems such as nitric oxide flow regulation system, nitric oxide therapy system, nitric oxide delivery system and others consist features that have the potential to provide benefit for the patients. Nitric oxide management systems are used for cardiopulmonary conditions characterized by pulmonary hypertension – whether the patients are in critical care hospital settings, chronic care facilities, or even in the home. Nitric oxide management systems are especially designed for neonates to adults with a range of cardiopulmonary conditions. Nitric oxide (NO) is a significant biologically active molecule; its part in controlling cell and organ functions, particularly the, cardiovascular, nervous, respiratory and immune system. In the respiratory system, it is in charge of keeping up pulmonary vascular integrity. It enhances the blood vessel oxygenation, which might be related to its activity on the distribution of blood flow in the lungs. Manufacturers are keenly indulged in technological advancement to provide better and efficient nitric oxide management system to overcome cardiopulmonary management complication during the treatment.

Major driving factors of nitric oxide management systems market are rising pediatric cardiopulmonary bypass surgery coupled with increasing prevalence of neonatal pulmonary hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome. In addition, nitric oxide management systems characteristics such as compactness and user-friendly behavior that lead towards increased demand during the forecast period. Cost-effectiveness and easy fabrication of the auxiliary holding devices with the main ventilation unit makes nitric oxide management systems a promising option in the healthcare facilities. Moreover, inadequate reimbursement policy and supply constraint factors are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The global market for nitric oxide management systems is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on Product Type, the global nitric oxide management systems market is segmented as:

Portable Systems

Fixed Systems

Segment by End User, the global nitric oxide management systems market is segmented as:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Clinics

Homecare Setting

Portable systems is expected to be the dominant segment in the nitric oxide management systems market due to its high adoption over other product types. Hospital and clinics segment is the major end-use segment in the nitric oxide management systems market owing to widespread utilization of system in the neonate and intensive care units. Homecare setting will also cover significant market share due to the rehabilitation of geriatric patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome

On the basis of regional presence, the global nitric oxide management systems market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe is expected to lead in the global nitric oxide management systems market due to the rising prevalence of acute respiratory distress syndrome in the adult population and the presence of key players actively engaged in the manufacturing of nitric oxide management systems. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to rising prevalence of neonate pulmonary hypertension. Competitive market formed due to the emergence of local providers of nitric oxide management systems contributes to the growth of Asia Pacific market.

Examples of some of the key players in the global Nitric Oxide Management Systems market are Bellerophon Therapeutics, BOC Healthcare, Dan Hammer Health Ltd., EKU Elektronik GmbH, GeNO LLC, International Biomedical, SLE, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Praxair, Inc. and Vapothermand. Acquisition, mergers, strategic collaborations, and technology play vital roles in the growth of the global nitric oxide management systems market. The key players are also focused on design, development, and commercialization of next-generation nitric oxide management systems to address unmet medical needs of patients with cardiopulmonary conditions.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Nitric Oxide Management Systems Market Segments

Nitric Oxide Management Systems Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013- 2016

Nitric Oxide Management Systems Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Nitric Oxide Management Systems Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Nitric Oxide Management Systems Market Drivers And Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

