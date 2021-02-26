Cervical Dystonia Treatment Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Cervical dystonia/spasmodic torticollis is the involuntary muscular contraction of the neck, which leads to head twist. It is a rare neurological disorder that affects all age groups and most often it affects middle-aged people. Women are more susceptible to cervical dystonia compared to men. Muscular contractions of cervical dystonia can cause the head to twist in different directions, e.g., the chin towards the shoulder, chin straight up, ear toward the shoulder and chin straight down. Most of the people with cervical dystonia experience neck pain and it can be radiated into shoulders. The cause of cervical dystonia is unknown and in few cases, it is considered as genetic. Presently, there is no cure for cervical dystonia and in few cases the treatment is not required. Botulinum toxin injection is used for symptomatic therapy to reduce signs and symptoms, whereas surgery is used in few cases. Botulinum is often used as a paralyzing agent to smooth facial wrinkles. Other treatments such as oral medication that includes anticholinergic agents and dopaminergic agents are used in combination. Oral medication is effective in generalized dystonia and mostly used in children.

Cervical Dystonia Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Cervical dystonia affects women twice of men and typically develops in the age group of 40 to 60 years. According to the NORD, cervical dystonia affects 60,000 people in the U.S. The FDA’s Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) and Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grants Program (formerly known as Orphan Products Grants) support the clinical development of products to be used for treating rare diseases or conditions where no current therapy exists or where the proposed product will be superior to the existing therapy, which fuels the growth of the cervical dystonia treatment market. Along with these, FDA provides grants for clinical studies on safety and/or effectiveness that will either result in or substantially contribute to market approval of these products. Other factors such as the demand for orphan drugs is inelastic, it is relatively insensitive to any change in prices. Orphan drugs are developed for conditions where there are only a few effective treatment options. Orphan diseases are supported by well-organized patient-advocacy organizations, including the National Organization for Rare Disorders in the U.S. and EURORDIS in the EU. It may be politically untenable for a payer to refuse coverage for a promising new therapy on cost grounds.

However, lack of knowledge regarding cervical dystonia is expected to restrain the growth of the cervical dystonia treatment market.

Cervical Dystonia Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global cervical dystonia treatment market has been segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on drug type, the global cervical dystonia treatment market is segmented as:

Botulinum

Anticholinergic Agents

Dopaminergic Agents

Based on distribution channel, the cervical dystonia treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

Others

Based on geography, the cervical dystonia treatment market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Cervical Dystonia Treatment Market: Overview

The global cervical dystonia treatment market is expected to witness rapid growth due to rising demand for potential need of cervical dystonia treatment. There have been a number of initiatives aimed to increase the awareness among general population. The Global Genes Project, one of the leading rare and genetic disease patient advocacy organizations in the world, sponsors grassroots activity to increase awareness internationally. Rare Disease Day is a global initiative aimed at increasing awareness of rare diseases for both healthcare professionals and the population at large.

Cervical Dystonia Treatment Market: Regional Wise Outlook

North America is expected to be the leading region in the global cervical dystonia treatment market owing to high prevalence of cervical dystonia, technological advancements, and better healthcare facilities. The market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan for cervical dystonia treatment is expected to grow at significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by the key players. Europe is expected to account second large share in the global cervical dystonia treatment market throughout the forecast period.

Cervical Dystonia Treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for Cervical Dystonia Treatment is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the major players identified in the global cervical dystonia treatment market are Allergan plc., Ipsen, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, US WorldMeds, LLC., etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for Cervical Dystonia Treatment Market will provide in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report for Cervical Dystonia Treatment Market covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

