Coated Seed Market Steady Growth to be witnessed by 2028

Coated Seed Market: Introduction

The population statistics of the world indicate a sharp surge in population in the near future, which has posed a major challenge for the agriculture sector to produce more from less to feed the ever-increasing population. Furthermore, declining soil fertility due to soil erosion caused by climate change, poor land management and impulsive tillage of land across the globe are some of the major hurdles in productivity. However, seeds that are coated with essential material support have the ability to supplement germination, which is likely to be a solution to the above problem. This coating can be composed of various micro- and macro-nutrients, growth promoters and buffers, such as calcium carbonate, for maintaining pH levels, protective layers, insecticides and fungicides. Coated seed consists of seeds coated with essential substances that promote germination.

Coated seeds are easy to distinguish visually from conventional, uncoated seeds, without the shape of seeds being altered. These components of coatings help provide disease protection, insecticide protection and nutritional micro-environment to individual seeds. Seed coatings help in the planting of seeds that are small and have irregular shapes as those with bulking material create a uniformly sized seed with increased density, which helps increase its weight. The weight of the seed can be customized by manufacturers based on the needs of consumers. Weight is an important factor while sowing seeds, as faster tractors require coated seeds with high weight for precise and straight drops. Accurate drops result in less bounding of the seeds, which results in a uniform spacing of plants.

Coated seed contains a starter nutrient coating with nitrogen and phosphate to ensure that seedlings are optimally supplied with nutrients during their early stages of development. These nutrients are available to seedlings as soon as the first roots are formed to deliver rapid, healthy growth.

Key stakeholders in the market are focusing on investing in R&D to make the product more functional while making its process and the final product itself environmental friendly as the coated seed market has significant growth potential in the near future. Moreover, companies are strengthening their product line by offering various products with specialized functions according to the macro-environment of the region. Protection from pests, fungal diseases, high rate of germination and improved sowing, among others, are some of the factors driving the global coated seed market over the forecast period.

Coated Seed Market Segmentation

The coated seed market is classified on the basis of material used, crop type and regions.

On the basis of material uses, the coated seed market is segmented into polymers, binders, colorants, bulking material and others (pesticides, fungicides, nutritional elements, plant growth regulators, etc.).

On the basis of crop type, the coated seed market is segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, ornamentals & flowers and others. Cereals & grains segment is a dominant crop type segment.

Global Coated Seed Market Drivers and Restraints

Improved germination rate, high crop yield, protection against pests & fungal diseases and the availability of specialized coated seeds are some of the factors expected to drive the global coated seed market in the forecast period. Moreover, decreasing agriculture area, reducing soil fertility and high demand for food due to population explosion are anticipated to drive the global coated seeds market over the forecast period.

However, high cost for R&D of coated seeds and stringent government policies are likely to negatively impact the global coated seed market over the forecast period.

Coated Seed Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geography, the coated seed market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, MEA and Japan.

In the global coated seed market, Europe and North America dominate the market in terms of value share followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market in terms of value growth over the forecast period, while Japan and MEA are anticipated to register substantial growth.

Coated Seed Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of coated seed market are Seed Dynamics, Inc.; Croda International Plc (INCOTEC Group BV); BASF SE; Seed Technology & Marketing Pty Ltd.; Feldsaaten Freudenberger GmbH & Co KG; Bayer AG; La Crosse Seed LLC; Michelman, Inc. and Germains Seed Technology, Inc.

