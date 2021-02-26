Facial Spasm Treatment Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Facial spasm or hemifacial spasm is frequent involuntary contraction of facial muscles on one side of face. In 92% of cases, facial spasm starts with twitching in muscle of left eyelid and further progresses down the face over a period of time. If left untreated it gets severe. The condition mostly occurs in middle aged or elderly men and women. Facial spasm is a neuromuscular disorder. Facial spasm treatment is often started with home remedies along with medications but surgery is recommended if the condition gets worse. In home remedies, consumption of caffeine is kept low to help calm muscles. Consumption of vitamin D, magnesium, chamomile and blueberries is often recommended. Various anti-convulsant or muscle relaxant drugs are consumed to prevent twitching e.g. carbamazepine. These drugs can be very effective in early phase of facial spasm treatment. Botulinum toxin (BTX) injection is often used in facial spasm treatment if condition gets worse. Prevalence of facial spasm is reported more in women than men.

Facial Spasm Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Worldwide prevalence of facial spasm is 9.8 per 100,000, increasing prevalence of this disorder is expected to drive the growth of facial spasm treatment market. Rising middle aged (above 40 years of age) and elderly population will further drive facial spasm treatment market. Increasing awareness about condition and its treatment is further attributed to facial spasm treatment market. However, untraced population with facial spasm especially in Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa limits the growth of facial spasm treatment market. The medicines for facial spasm treatment need to be taken multiple times as they are not very effective and are also reported to cause side effects, such as weak facial muscles after few shots of botulinum toxin, which has an adverse effect on facial spasm treatment market. Comparative unawareness of condition and available treatment options are major adversities in facial spasm treatment market growth.

Facial Spasm Treatment Market: Segmentation

Global facial spasm treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, route of administration, distribution channel type and geography.

Based on drug type facial spasm treatment market is segmented as:

Carbamazepine

Topiramate

Botulinum toxin

Others

Based on route of administration facial spasm treatment market is segmented as:

Oral

Parenteral

Based on distribution channel type facial spasm treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug stores

Facial Spasm Treatment Market: Overview

Global facial spasm treatment market is expected to grow steadily attributing to ongoing research and better methods for diagnosis accompanied with better treatment options. Untapped markets like Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa will further aid the growth of facial spasm treatment market. Increasing middle aged population is attributed to increase in prevalence, further indicative of facial spasm treatment market growth. By drug type, botulinum toxin segment is expected to dominate facial spasm treatment market attributing to superiority over other segment. By route of administration parenteral segment is expected to dominate facial spasm treatment market. By distribution channel retail pharmacy segment is expected to dominate facial spasm treatment market. Research for better facial spasm treatment is ongoing.

Facial Spasm Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the most lucrative market attributing to greater prevalence, middle aged and older population. Europe has a fair share in facial spasm treatment market. Majorly, untraced prevalence in Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region is attributed to future facial spasm treatment market growth. Increasing middle-aged and older population in emerging economies like India and China is further expected to contribute significantly in facial spasm treatment market.

Facial Spasm Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the global key players operating in facial spasm treatment market are Allergan, Novartis, Pfizer Inc., Roche, Genentech, Inc and others

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

