Siding Market – Survey On Product Awareness and Forecast till 2031

Advancing construction and infrastructure industry to create mounting demand for siding in residential and non-residential buildings. Siding is applied on the exterior side of wall for protecting building against sun rays, rain, snow, dust and cold. In addition to this, siding also creates comfortable environment in the interior of building. Furthermore, siding is available in numerous form type depending on type of material. With property such as water resistance has made siding one among the best choice for applying in building purposes. As result of this, demand for siding has begun to increase since last two decades in region depending on climatic condition and availability of material. It is much of the time sold as wood, composite, stone, metal and vinyl siding used to apply in roof as well as exterior of building. U.S., Japan and China are among leading producers of siding across globe and have exported this product to numerous other countries at large scale.

Global Siding Market is Experiencing Contraction Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19 has not only shattered the movement of the people but also the production and trade of the major products in the market. Halted construction activity and imposition of lockdown at regional and national level has impacted demand for siding across the globe. For the market to resurrect to its original form, construction activities should restart at force which is possible post 4th quarter of FY2020. Not only siding demand, supply has also been put on hold to normalize the market prices which is set to normalize the overall production cost, post market resurrection. All in all supply chain of siding has been disrupted and is set to remain till the end of 4th quarter FY 2020.

Segmentation analysis of Global Siding Market

Global siding market is bifurcated into three major categories: Siding type, end-use, application and region.

On the basis of siding type, the global market for siding is divided into:

Wood Siding

Stone Siding

Plastic Siding

Metal Siding

Composite Siding

Metal Siding (Aluminum and Steel)

Vinyl Siding

Fiber Cement Siding

Brick Siding

Others

On the basis of end-use, the global market for siding is categorized as:

Residential

Non-residential Education Retail Office Hospitality Healthcare Others



On the basis of application, the global market for siding is categorized as:

New construction

Repair and maintenance

Based on the region, the global market for siding is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Siding Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region dominates the production of siding followed by North America. Japan and China are considered as leading manufacturers, backed by their usual mounting construction industry and increasing number of infrastructure projects from regional government. Furthermore, wood type siding is expected to experience high demand in North America based market. India is seen as potential market for brick based siding for numerous construction activity including residential and non-residential. However, development in construction industry in Middle East and Africa region has resulted in opening up numerous opportunities for wood and metal siding during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key players of Siding Market

Boral limited an Australia based siding production company has shown significant growth with respect to siding market. Company has a well-established global and regional presence. Boral interacts with retailers, home builders, contractors and commercial builders to meet customer requirement and gain more market share. Other global prominent players in global siding market includes James Hardie Industries PLC, Nichiha Corporation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Westlake Chemical, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Etex Group, Cornerstone Building Brands and Döcke Extrusion Co. Ltd. Furthermore, key players like Nichiha Corporation have announced taking steps to scale up production capacity to meet mounting demand across the globe. With increasing opportunities and growing future scope will increase the competitiveness of market, adding number of siding manufacturers across the globe.

