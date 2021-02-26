Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Ongoing Trends, Recent Developments & Forecast till 2031

Rubber Repair Adhesive: Market Introduction

Rubber repair adhesives market is expected to experience mounting demand as result of advancing mining industry. Rubber repair adhesives applied for bonding between rubber and other substance. Rubber bonding repair adhesive finds its usage in conveyor belts, tanks & vessels and pipe fittings. Being used for numerous aforementioned applications rubber repair adhesives are used in mining, cement and steel industry. Furthermore, runner repair adhesives provides rubber with better durability and bonding characteristics. These provides better sticking properties when rubbers are attached to other rubber or any other material like metals. Being available in many types rubber repair adhesive are phenolic-based adhesives cyanoacrylates and epoxies are some of important materials used in preparation of rubber repair adhesive. However, choosing of proper rubber repair adhesive is dependent on type of rubber used with respect to any application. External climatic conditions such as temperature and moisture content are also considered as an important factors which are having significant impact on choice of rubber repair adhesive. Aforementioned factors to facilitate numerous growth opportunities for rubber repair adhesive market over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Global Rubber Repair Adhesive Market is Experiencing Downturn in Demand as COVID-19 Outbreak

nCoV has not only shattered the movement of the people but also the production and trade of the major products in the market. Halted construction activity has resulted in eroding demand for rubber repair adhesives during these pandemic. For the market to resurrect to its original form, construction and mining activities should restart at force which is possible post 4th quarter of FY2020. Furthermore, halted production activity has resulted in downgrading demand for rubber repair adhesive during these period of Covid-19 outbreak.

Segmentation analysis of Global Rubber Repair Adhesive Market

Global rubber repair adhesive market is bifurcated into five major categories: rubber type, process, application, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of rubber type, the global market for rubber repair adhesive is divided into:

Nitrile Rubber

Butyl Rubber

Polyurethane Rubber

Natural Rubber

Silicone Rubber

EPDM Rubber

Other

On the basis of process, the global market for rubber repair adhesive is divided into:

Hot Bond

Cold Bond

On the basis of application, the global market for rubber repair adhesive is categorized as:

Conveyor Belts

Tanks & Vessels

Pipes & Fitting

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global market for rubber repair adhesive is categorized as:

Mining & Quarrying

Cement & Aggregate

Steel

Others

Based on the region, the global market for rubber repair adhesive is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Rubber Repair Adhesive Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region dominates the production of rubber repair adhesive followed by North America based market. U.S. and China are considered as leading manufacturers, backed by their increasing mining and construction activities in these regions. Furthermore, mounting steel industry in developing economies like India is creating numerous growth opportunities for rubber repair adhesive in regional market. With expanding applications for rubber and its combination with numerous substrate has resulted in increasing demand for rubber repair adhesives. However, with increasing industrialization and urbanization Europe based countries are seen as potential market for rubber repair adhesive over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key players of Rubber Repair Adhesive Market

Prominent global players of rubber repair adhesive market includes LORD Corporation, Fourthane, 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA , Sika AG, Belzona International Ltd., H.B. Fuller Company and Rema Tip Top AG. Rubber repair adhesive market global players are collaborating with regional players to ensure their global presence and reach till their targeted audience. In addition to collaboration with regional players key players are also focusing on product innovation to meet mounting demand for rubber repair adhesive for end-use based application.

For instance, in 2018, 3M Company launched Nitrile High performance Rubber and Gasket Adhesive 847, which works even with harsh environmental conditions along with flexible, quick and strong bond formation characteristics.

