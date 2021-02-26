Polypropylene Foams Market Critical Insights, Trends and Forecast till 2031

Polypropylene Foams Market: Overview and Dynamics

Polypropylene foam also known as expanded polypropylene foam which is a highly versatile foam material providing range of properties such as high resistivity against water and chemicals. Attributed to its exceptional light weight and impressive strength to weight ratio, polypropylene foam is primarily used in automotive applications. Other unique properties such as outstanding energy absorption and thermal insulation polypropylene foams are emerging as choice of material in range of applications inducing consumer and industrial goods for foaming purposes. Owing to their proven aforementioned advantages polypropylene foams are set to replace polyethylene foam sheets in numerous applications including automotive and packaging applications.

Trend of vehicle light weighting and momentum to reduce greenhouse gas emissions automotive industry has been in search from a decade for high strength material without comprising the strength. Owing to polypropylene foams’ exceptional advantages like light weight and efficacy to offer flexibility in molding applications coupled with high impact resistivity, polypropylene foams have emerged as ideal solution for automotive manufacturers. Increasing demand for polypropylene foams in automotive industry is set to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The scenario is likely to experience high growth rate owing to surging demand for electrical vehicles which is projected to yield lucrative opportunities for market players. Attributed to aforementioned facts, global polypropylene foams market is poised to rise with a CAGR of ~6% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

COVID Impact Insights

The spread of the coronavirus has nearly crippled the entire world. Nearly all countries have imposed lockdowns and strict social distancing measures. This has forced to shut down almost every production plants across the globe. Spread of coronavirus has halted any kind of activity across borders affecting supply demand equations. Fear of coronavirus has affected every industrial activity in every sectors and so the polypropylene foams market. As per new normal, chunk of peoples are working from their home which has declined automotive sales by over 70 to 80%. Automotive industry being a primary consumer of propylene foam will have direct impact on the market. However ease of lockdowns in numerous countries and least affected countries are set to uplift the polypropylene foams market growth by the end of 2020

Segmentation analysis of Polypropylene Foams Market:

The global polypropylene foams market is bifurcated into three major segments: grade, application, and region.

On the basis of grade, polypropylene foams market has been segmented as follows:

High Density

Medium Density

Low Density

On the basis of application, polypropylene foams market has been segmented as follows:

Automotive

Consumer Products

HVAC-R

Lightweight Constructions

Packaging and Logistics

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, polypropylene foams market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Polypropylene Foams Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global polypropylene foams market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. Owing to presence of largest automotive manufacturing industry and one of the leading packaging industry across the globe, East Asia has accounted for major share in global polypropylene foams market in 2019. The scenario is projected to continue on the back of China which is an automotive manufacturing hub and currently accounts for over half of the global electric vehicle market. East Asia is followed by North America on the back of United States which is poised to experience moderate growth rate.

Polypropylene Foams Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global polypropylene foams market are JSP, K. K. Nag Ltd., FOAMTECH Ltd., Nomaco, Pregis LLC., Clark Foam Products, Kaneka Corporation, BASF, Mitsui Chemicals and Hanwha Advanced Materials America. Polypropylene foams market is a partially fragmented one consisting local and international players. In order to meet the increasing demand for various density of polypropylene foams as per applications, companies are offering products ranging from high, medium and low density foams. Companies like JSP, BASF and Kaneka offer range of products with different densities for specific applications.

Further, market goliaths like BASF and JSP launched two new recyclable polypropylene foams in order to strengthen their market position over their competitors. Aforementioned factors are set to assist the polypropylene foams market growth during the forecast period.

