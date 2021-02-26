Edible Fiber Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

Dietary fiber refers to plant-based carbohydrates which unlike other carbohydrates, namely starch and sugars cannot be digested in the small intestine. Such dietary fiber, also referred to as edible fibers, include whole wheat pasta, breakfast cereals, wholegrain bread and oats, barley and rye, vegetables, fruits and nuts, and seeds. The edible fiber is considered to have several health benefits. It keeps our digestive system healthy by preventing constipation. This in turn can thwart colorectal cancer. Those also help in maintaining one’s weight and thus reduce risk of cardiovascular heart disease and stroke. Dietary fiber or edible fiber can further prevent type 2 diabetes.

Rising awareness of such benefits is stoking the edible fiber market. The massive food and beverage industry worldwide are focusing on adding dietary fibers to their products in order to add to their USPs. They are even replacing plastics with dietary fibers for packaging such products, so that even the outer covering is edible and biodegradable.

Owing to low entry barriers, the global edible fibers market is constantly seeing foray of new players. This makes the competitive landscape extremely cutthroat. This has also led to rapid product development and competitive pricing. Trends such as these are expected to fuel the global edible fibers market.

Fact.MR has come up with a new study on global edible fibers market that analyzes different aspects influencing this landscape. The market for edible fibers is highly competitive with a number of players operating in this landscape. Actionable intelligence on different facets of global edible fibers market is included in the report, with a projection forecast for a period of nine years, from 2018 to 2027.

The report further covers key companies involved in supply of edible fibers. Analysis regarding their key financials such as sales and shares, key strategies, SWOT analysis and key financials is included in the report. Additionally, key innovations and developments are chalked in this report.

Health Benefits and Pharmaceutical Applications of Edible Fibers to Boost Growth

Demand for edible fibers is witnessing an increase, owing to growing awareness among end-users on the importance of mitigating lifestyle diseases. Consumers are focusing on enriching their diet with healthy foods to ward off lifestyle diseases. This trend is particularly more pronounced in regions that have a high prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Prevalence of diabetes in India is comparatively high and thereby, adoption of edible fibers in India as awareness among consumers has witnessed a spike in the recent past.

In addition to India, demand for edible fibers is also likely to increase in the United States, as obesity has reached epidemic proportions in the country. According to a research, people having edible fiber in their diet have 40% lower risk of heart disease. Every year almost 785 thousand Americans have first coronary attack and another 470 thousand who have already had one or more have another attack as per statistics provided by America College of Cardiology

Edible Fibers Find Way in Packaging Industry

Need for on-the-go food has forced a number of leading companies in the packaging industry to find out such packaging material, which can be consumed along with the product inside the package. This minimizes waiting time required to unpack consumables. With the use of coconut fibers, packaging of several consumables is possible nowadays, which will add fibers to diet.

