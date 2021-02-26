Grain and Cereal Crop Market – Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2021-2031 | BASF SE, Bayer Crop Science, FMC, Dow Agro Sciences

The rising cultivation and changing food consumption patterns of people around the world has resulted in the rapid expansion and growth of the grain and cereal crop market. There is also a growing demand for food grains which has placed additional pressure on the agriculture sector for better crop produce. This demand has led to the incorporation of technology in agriculture for better yield and improved quality of grain and cereal crop. Modern agricultural practices are being driven by innovation, aiming at quality production.

Players in the grain and crop market can look at the implementation of technological solutions to increase crop output. Leading players are looking at advanced technology to influence modern agriculture and create a synergy between farming and technology to maximize production. Innovation from real-time data from a plethora of sources on weather, soil conditions and temperature being analyzed, to AI being used to generate better yields by determining resource utilization, grain and cereal crop farmers are progressively adopting technology to increase productivity.

Farmers now use cutting edge methods of farming to improve crop yields, particularly grain and cereal crop. Common examples of modern technology being used to improve agriculture include the use of smart phones to monitor irrigation, crop sensors to track the requirements of the soil, among others.

The global market for grain and cereal crop market has been expanding at a robust rate because of several government initiatives to improve the quality of food products. Not only has the market for grain and cereal crops expanded in size but has also undergone key improvements in the quality of its products. The demand within the global grain and cereal crops has risen on account of the health benefits served by these crops to the masses. Furthermore, several packaged as well as non-packaged food products are now added with processed grains or cereals to enhance the nutritional value of the food. Owing to these reasons, it is safe to estimate that the demand within the global market for grain and cereal crops would increase by leaps and bounds.

It has also come to light the farmers are getting increased subsidies for the cultivation of grain and cereal crops, which could enhance the quality of the crops. This is also projected to play a key role in the growth of the global market for grain and cereal crops. The food inspection department in the US and other strong economies has made it mandatory to manufacture healthy grain and cereal crops. This has enhanced the growth of the market for grain and cereal crops in North America.

A newly compiled research report by Fact.MR offers valuable perspectives on the global grain and cereal crop protection market and detailed insights pertaining to its growth prospects over the forecast period, 2018-2027. In-depth insights provided in the report highlight the impact of technological developments on the overall growth of the global market and major challenges faced by key manufacturers. On the basis of current market developments and trends traced in the global market, the report provides accurate analysis and predictions on the grain and cereal crop protection market.

The report acts as a comprehensive business document for the leading market players operating in the global market of grain and cereal crop protection. BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, FMC, and Dow AgroSciences are some of the leading market participants identified in the global market. Other prominent market players include Du Pont, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemical, Valent Biosciences, and Makhteshim Agan Industries. Valuable insights compiled in the research report offer crucial information pertaining to the marketing strategies adopted by the key market players over the years.

