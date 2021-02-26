Sour Sugar Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2031 | Lindt & Sprugli, DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd., Haribo

Sour sugar or sour sanding, made from sugar and citric or tartaric acid, is a food ingredient that is generally used to impart a sour taste or flavor. With consumers continuously looking for new flavor experiences, confectionary producers are focusing on the development of creative and innovative food products. Sour sugar has brought possibilities for such products and differentiating confectionary brands. This is likely to be a key factor propelling growth of sour sugar market. Sour flavors in food industry have gained much popularity among consumers across the globe as the sour products are considered to contain less or no sugar, thereby contributing to the development of sour sugar market.

Increase in demand for sour sugar in food industry as an ideal solution to provide instant but mild sourness in products such as soft gums is expected to fuel growth of the sour sugar market in the coming years. Sour sugar not only imparts dry and stable surface appearance but also its slow moisture migration and no loss of surface flavor improve the shelf life of the product. In addition, sour sugar remains white and visually attractive for longer period which in turn increases the consumption, creating growth opportunities for the sour sugar market.

Consumer’s Willingness to Experience Novel Flavors Have Intensified Demand among Food Manufacturers

Rapid shift in the preferences and tastes of individuals is becoming the “new normal” in the cosmetic, personal care, and food and beverage industry. Fragmented tastes and preferences of the customers have led forward-looking retailers and leading cosmetic and food manufacturers to broaden their product line and introduce products flavors and products that align well with the growing requirements of customers.

As customers today are willing to experience novel and health-benefitting products, major companies are focusing on narrowing their investments towards developing unusual flavors such as sweet and sour, and chewy confectioneries that differentiates the brand from the crowded market.

Popularity of sour-flavored candies among confectionery consumers will continue to intensify demand for sour sugar, which is likely to equate well with the end product demand globally. The global candy market in 2018 is estimated to account for over US$ 45 Bn with a year on year growth of over 3% year on year, equating to significant potential and opportunity for sour sugar manufacturers.

Leading Companies to Broaden Their Product Line towards Application-Specific Products

Besides confectionery industry, consumption of the sour sugar has continued to witness considerable demand in various other industries including cosmetic, personal care, and pharmaceutical industry. Of particular importance is the increased demand for sour sugar in the cosmetic industry. Leading manufacturers are concentrating on utilizing sour sanding as an important component in a range of cosmetic and personal care products such as bath bombs, detergents, shampoos, and dermal care products. With the incorporation of sour sanding in the cosmetic and personal care products, manufacturers are focusing on developing even skin tone solutions.

