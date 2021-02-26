Choline Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2031 | BASF SE, Hebei Dayang Animal Healthcare Foods

Choline is a recently discovered water-soluble essential nutrient which is classified as neither vitamin nor mineral. Rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyles and essential nutrients intake have been encouraging the demand for choline in the recent years. Growing scope of applications in dietary supplements, animal feed, and even infant formula is the key factor favoring the development of choline market. Importance of choline in various functions of the body including cell structure, cell messaging, DNA synthesis, and healthy nervous system will remain the demand driving determinant of the choline. Increasing consumption of poultry meat on the coattails of shift consumer preference for meat across the globe is likely to influence the demand for choline in poultry feed which in turn accelerates the growth of choline market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=744

Although the choline market outlook remains positive, over consumption of choline is associated with several health risks such as drop in blood pressure, diarrhea, nausea, and others which may affect the market growth. Further, high costs of the raw material is expected to hamper the choline market growth in the coming years. Continued focus of industry contributors on the development of superior quality and cost effective choline with reduced toxic impacts may create lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Animal Feed, Dietary Supplement, Infant Formula Fuelling Growth of the Global Choline Market

With the greater physiological importance of the choline metabolites for maintenance of good health, the global market for choline is projected to grow steadily in the near future. Choline is one of the essential nutrients which is naturally found in plants as well as animals. While humans can naturally synthesize choline, dietary consumption is necessary as its metabolites are indispensable for maintaining good health. Further, choline-containing animal feed have been studied to enhance the qualitative yield of the poultry industry.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=744

Commercial choline is usually available in form of its salts such as chloride, and bitartrate as well as esters such as phosphocholine and phosphatidylecholine. Infant formula and dietary supplements also include choline as an important ingredient. With this, the global market for choline is estimated to grow steadily during the review period.

The Global Animal Feed Industry to Present Lucrative Opportunities

In the global food industry, animal feed plays an essential role, generating the annual turnover of approximately US$ 400 billion by global commercial feed manufacturing sector, as per the data of the International Feed Industry Federation (IFIF). According to the estimations of the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), there is a need for 60% more food production by 2050 and need of feed production is expected even more. Owing to the rising demand for animal protein, meat production will grow twofold and that of fish and dairy will grow by three-fold by 2050. Choline, in particular, choline chloride, is one of the important supplement added to the animal feed which accelerates the growth of pet animals such as chicken, rabbit, pig, and mice. Future growth of animal feed industry is likely to translate in generation of lucrative opportunities for the global choline market.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/744/S

Dietary Supplements Sector to Boost the Global Choline Market Growth

With the increased importance of preventive healthcare and rising numbers of self-directed consumers, the dietary supplement industry is growing consistently. With this, manufacturing of vitamins, minerals, and herbal as well as nutritional supplements has intensified. Further, intense R&D in the field of choline and its impact on treatment of neurodegenerative and other health disorders has fuelled clinical adoption of dietary supplements.

Recently, Boston University of School of Medicine revealed that higher choline intake is associated with the better cognitive performance and prevented brain deterioration in senior citizens. These findings are extended to prevention and treatment studies of Alzheimer’s and dementia. In addition, choline supplements are prescribed to pregnant women for prevention of neural tube defects in developing fetus.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates