Foam Flooring Products Market – Key Regions, Company Profile and Opportunity 2031

Growth in health and fitness industry on the coattails of rising health-conscious demographic along with shift toward healthy lifestyle is influencing the demand for foam flooring products in the recent years. The foam flooring products provide more comfort during yoga, stretching, lounging, Pilates, or other low impact activities, thereby gaining increasing demand over rubber flooring. They are light, shock absorbent, affordable, can be easily cleaned, and are available in varying color and styles. These are the key factors driving the foam flooring products market. Emerging trends of home gyms along with rising demand for foam flooring products for exercise rooms, studios, gyms, and even kids’ playrooms is likely to bode well with the growth of foam flooring products market.

Growing construction activities along with rapid urbanization and supportive government policies and plans are expected to boost growth of foam flooring products market in Asia Pacific. Continued focus of manufacturers to provide versatile flooring solutions by offering durability with various design options will possibly open new avenues for growth of the foam flooring products market. In addition, rising number of millennial demographic in health and fitness industry which offers personalized training and unique fitness experiences may enhance the growth prospects of foam flooring products.

Changing Fitness Flooring Trends to Create Demand for Foam Flooring Products

Attributing to the increasing awareness about health among consumers, health and fitness industry has envisaged excellent growth over the past few years. An American non-profit organization conducted a survey in 2016, which stated that over 200,000 fitness centers provided fitness services to more than 160 million consumers across the globe. In the U.S., the number of health club members is likely to surpass 70 million in 2018, which reflects a growth of more than 30% in the past decade.

With the growing number of fitness enthusiasts, health club businesses are following the latest trends in the fitness industry to attract more consumers. Using foam flooring in health clubs and gymnasiums is one of the most popular flooring options available in the market as it has been a huge hit in the fitness industry. It is the primary driving force that is triggering the growth of the foam flooring products market.

Fitness coaches and health club owners are shifting to foam flooring products in order to leverage a huge number of benefits they offer in various fitness applications. Foam flooring products such as interlock tiles and yoga mats are among the most extensively used products in fitness applications. As consumers and fitness professionals prefer the comfort and excellent shock absorbing properties that foam flooring provides throughout their exercise routine. In addition, foam flooring mats are cost-effective and easy to clean, which makes them the most preferred choice among fitness enthusiasts. Not just in commercial health clubs, but consumers are using foam flooring products in home gyms as well. Increasing number of commercial health clubs, health club members, and consumers following home workout regimes is complementing the growth of the foam flooring products market.

Benefits of Foam Flooring Over Rubber Flooring to Generate Opportunities for Manufacturers

Owing to its excellent durability and ability to withstand heavy weights, rubber flooring products are one of the popular choices among health club businesses and are used extensively in commercial settings. Although, because virgin rubber is expensive, rubber flooring products cost much more than foam flooring products. Consumers are preferring cost-effective and easy-to-maintain foam flooring products over expensive and thermally unstable rubber flooring products, which is influencing manufacturing strategies of market players in the flooring industry. Also, foam flooring products are used in a wide range of applications such as kids’ playground areas and other industrial applications, which is further complementing the growth of the foam flooring products market.

