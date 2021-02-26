Sleeping Bags Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2021 – 2031 | L.L. Bean, NEIGHBORHOOD and Helinox

A sleeping bag is an insulated covering for a person, essentially a lightweight quilt that can be closed with a zipper or any similar means to form a tube. This product functions as lightweight, portable bedding, mostly applicable for situations, wherein a person is sleeping outdoors. This commodity is especially useful for people during activities such as camping, hiking, mountaineering, and other similar events. With increasing outdoor activities occurring all over the globe owing, the demand for sleeping bags is increasing by the day, thus giving rise to a distinct sleeping bags market.

Most sleeping bags typically have a water-resistant or water-repellent cover that protects users against winds, rains, and snow, up to a certain extent. Usually, a tent is used in addition to a sleeping bag, in order to provide better protection. The global sleeping bags market depicts the presence of a highly competitive and fragmented vendor landscape. This is mainly due to the existence of innumerable players, which are heavily competing with each other in terms of achieving product sales.

Most sleeping bags have a bottom surface that also provides cushioning. The bottom surface of a sleeping bag may be moderately water repellent, but a plastic tarp or groundsheet is often used to protect the user against moist ground.

Rising Preference for Recreational Activities and Growth of the Outdoor Industry to Drive the Sleeping Bags Market

The outdoor industry is significantly driven by increased consumer spending in recreational activities. Recovering economy, low inflation rates, and growing disposable incomes are factors supporting consumer preferences for health, wellness, and recreation activities. On account of this, outdoor apparels and accessories market is growing steadily. As sleeping bags are an important asset of outdoor recreation activities, growth of the outdoor industry is likely to translate into the growth of the sleeping bags market. Introduction of innovative and effective sleeping bag designs through online as well as offline sales channel are the prominent retail trends operating in the sleeping bags market.

Emphasis on Outdoor Activities Fuelling the Demand

Recreation, sports, and leisure activities have been studied to contribute to the development of communities across the globe. Strong evidences support the relationship between health benefits and physical outdoor activities. The global health and wellness trend is clearly driven by consumer preference for natural and healthier products. The pool of consumers involved in exercising and sports to maintain a healthy life has increased. Trends as such have increased preference for different recreational activities that cater to the expectations of all age groups. Consumers are actively spending in purchasing outdoor apparels and accessories including sleeping bags to improve their outdoor experience. Increased importance on outdoor recreational activities is likely to fuel the adoption of sleeping bags in the review period.

The Ever-Growing Outdoor Industry to Boost Market Growth

According to the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), outdoor recreation generated over US$ 887 billion in consumer spending in the United States in 2017. On Account of which, the outdoor industry is one of the important industry supporting the overall economic growth. Along with improving public health and quality of life, outdoor recreation also benefits local tax base and property values and generated revenue worth US$ 59.2 billion in local and states tax. European outdoor retail market is also growing steadily unperturbed by climate or economic scenarios. Because of this, countries are actively involved in authorizing strategies for funding and expanding outdoor recreation market. With the growth of the outdoor industry, associated markets of outdoor accessories, apparels, backpacks and other essentials that include sleeping bags are growing in proportion.

