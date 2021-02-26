Crampon Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2021-2031

Used to improve mobility during ice climbing, crampon is growing in popularity with increasing number of adventure seekers. Rising indulgence in outdoor activities, especially ice climbing and mountaineering, has been driving the demand for crampon. Manufacturers are putting efforts to provide product innovation and develop specialized crampons such as ski crampons for ski mountaineering on hard snow and ice. Owing to growing participation in ice climbing and mountaineering, many adrenaline junkies are turning to ice ski guiding as a potential career which may influence significant growth of the crampon market in the coming years.

In addition to ice climbing and mountaineering, alpine tourism and other adventure tourism are gaining increasing momentum in the recent times which is expected to boost growth of the crampon market. The crampon market in North America and Europe is likely to contribute major revenue due to concentration of market players. Asia Pacific is expected to be fast-growing market for crampon, owing to high spending capabilities of population in emerging economies on the coattails of increasing disposable income which have influenced the adoption of various adventure activities. Emergence of various crampon options suitable for applications such as climbing vertical ice surfaces and snow-walking is the key trends of crampon market.

Global Crampon Market: Snapshot

A crampon is typically fastened to a footwear while treading snow covered terrains for greater mobility. It is mainly used by mountaineers. There are different kinds of products currently available in the global crampon market to suit various needs of the adrenaline junkies. For example, there are the ultralight strap-on crampons meant for super light hiking boots. Then there are rigid-soled boots for mountaineering and ice climbing.

The global crampon market is set to grow as more products are launched owing to the increasing thrust on product development and with an increasing number of people taking to adventures. A substantial fillip to the global crampon market is also being provided by the online ecommerce platforms. They make it easier for buyers to compare products and prices.

However, posing a challenge to the global crampon market’s growth is the increasing availability of alternatives such as microspikes. The latter help facilitate easy movement on flat icy surfaces. Further, microspikes steal a march over crampons since they require reduced maintenance.

The global crampon market is a highly regulated one as producers need to meet various standards stipulated by relevant bodies and obtain certain certifications to their products as well. This is serving to slow growth slightly.

Hiked Participation in Mountaineering and Ice Climbing to Drive the Growth of the Crampons Market

The Outdoor Industry Association, a non-profit organization, conducted a research on outdoor recreation participation in the U.S. in 2016. The report states that the number of Americans participating in outdoor activities increased by around 2 million to reach 144.4 million by the end of 2016 within one year.

Also, Americans who participated in outdoor activities embarked upon around 77 outings per American in 2015, and the number increased up to 83 outings per American in 2016. As crampons are among the most important mountaineering and ice climbing equipment, increasing popularity of these outdoor recreation activities is augmenting the growth of the crampons market. The number of Americans participating in mountaineering and ice or traditional climbing increased from 2.5 million to 2.7 million in a year, by the end of 2016.

