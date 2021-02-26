Barbeque Grill Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Growth, Revenue

The global barbeque grill market is anticipated to witness the rise of the ‘ultra-convenient’ trend where highly advanced, feature-rich electric products could make it to the forefront in terms of demand. Consumers may increase the demand for handy electric barbeque grill, taking into account their superior advantages, functionality, and aesthetics.

New products such as the Tower T14028 Indoor/Outdoor Electric Barbeque Grill are making a point in the market with their strong demand. These cutting-edge products come with a non-stick grill plate that can be washed by hand or popped in the dishwasher. Plus, they do away with the need to scrub grease, source gas bottles, and light charcoal.

Electric barbeque grill could be a winner in the market because of its good quality results achieved consistently. Moreover, the flexibility it offers with respect to indoor and outdoor cooking is expected to place electric barbeque grill in a very good position in the market. Electric barbeque grill could be value for money, considering the needs of couples, families, and anyone on a health kick. It could be a go-to option for barbeque lovers as it lends itself to more than burgers and bangers. Its adjustable thermostat and usability with or without a stand are predicted to attract more demand in the global barbeque grill market.

Rapidly Growing Barbeque Industry to Create Opportunities for Barbeque Grill Manufacturers

The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA) conducted a consumer survey in 2017, which states that the use of barbeque grill is likely to increase by at least 29% in the upcoming year. With the increasing popularity of barbeque activities during summer holidays or weekends, the barbeque grill market is likely to witness excellent growth in the near future. Considering the consumers’ passion towards arranging barbeque activities with family or friends, barbequing is becoming a fundamental part of the North American lifestyle. The survey also states that more than 35% of the adult population in the U.S. purchased a new barbeque grill in 2017, and it may become a popular trend in the barbeque industry in the upcoming years.

The Barbecue Industry Association Grill (BIAG) stated that, as consumers believe that grilling is one of the healthiest methods of cooking, the sales of barbeque grills will increase rapidly. Along with the rapidly growing barbeque industry, demand for various barbeque accessories such as grills, skewers, and other barbeque tools is increasing. Over 83% of the North American population owned three or more barbeque accessories in 2017. As consumers are willing to customize their barbeque experience, growing demand for barbeque accessories is likely to drive the growth of the barbeque grill market in the foreseeable future.

Charcoal, Gas, and Electric: Manufacturers to Introduce Innovative Types of Barbeque Grills

As barbequing has become one of the favorite outdoor activity among consumers, manufacturers in the barbeque grill market are introducing various types of barbeque grills to meet their exact needs. Convenience remains among the primary needs for consumers willing to purchase a barbeque grill. As gas barbeque grill are fuelled by propane tanks or natural gas lines at homes, the needs for speedy meals are satisfied with this types of barbeque grills. Gas barbeque grills are popular among consumers for its applications in outdoor recreation activities. With a huge number of consumers across the globe indulging in outdoor recreation activities such as hiking, camping, and camping, gas barbeque grills are most often accompanies as a mean of cooking food outdoors.

Also, charcoal barbeque grills are gaining immense popularity among consumers owing to the distinct flavor they add to the food. Although a charcoal grill require sufficient place similar to gas grills, they are more cost-effective as compared to the prices of gas barbeque grills. However, growing needs for compact barbeque grills among consumers living in condominiums or apartments are boosting demand for electric barbeque grills. Apart from charcoal, gas, and electric grill, pallet barbeque grill are becoming popular in the barbeque grill market owing to the true hardwood flavor they add to the food. Manufacturers in the barbeque grill market are making available all the types of barbeque grills in order to address the dynamic needs of consumers around the world.

