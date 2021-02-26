Annatto Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2018 to 2028

Global Annatto Market: Outlook

The global market has witnessed a rise in the demand for natural food ingredients and colorants, which can be attributed to the increasing consumer demand for naturally-derived and safer food ingredients. Color additives reinforce the colors already present in the food and ensure uniformity of the food from season to season and batch to batch. Over the years, the natural colorant market has evolved and has come up several new natural food colorants such as anthocyanins, beet colorants, carotenoids and annatto. Annatto colorants are derived from annatto seeds that grow on a tree called Bixa Orellana. The Bixa Orellana tree is known as Annatto or as ‘Achiote’ in large parts of South America and as ‘Urucum’ in Brazil.

Global Annatto Market: Rising Demand for Natural Food Color

Annatto seeds and extracts have been in use for over a century in Europe and North America to impart a yellow to red color to foods, especially dairy products such as cheddar and Colby cheeses. Today, annatto ranks second in economic importance worldwide among all natural colors and it is the most frequently used natural colorant in the food industry. Besides the food industry, the Annatto market has been slowing gaining traction in the cosmetic world as well. Cosmetic chemists have drawn inspiration from the use of annatto by the Amazonians for sunless tanners.  While popular as a colorant, annatto is widely used in skin care products, especially brands that use all-natural ingredients as well. Annatto in its various forms, such as extract, oil and powder, is witnessing demand in large-scale food, cosmetic and retail sectors as well.

Global Annatto Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global annatto market can be segmented into:

  • Organic
  • Conventional

On the basis of form, the global annatto market can be segmented into:

  • Raw
  • Processed
    • Liquid
    • Powder
    • Extract

On the basis of product type, the global Annatto market can be segmented into:

  • Annatto – Bixin
  • Annatto – Norbixin

On the basis of end user, the global Annatto market can be segmented into:

  • Food Industry
  • Cosmetic
  • Retail

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global annatto market can be segmented into:

  • Direct
  • Indirect
    • Supermarket/Hypermarket
    • Convenience Store
    • Specialty Store
    • E-Retailers

On the basis of region, the global annatto market can be segmented into:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Chile
    • Peru
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
    • U.K.
    • BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)
    • NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.)
    • Rest of Europe

  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • APEJ
    • Greater China
    • India
    • Korea
    • ASEAN Countries
    • Rest of APEJ
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • Iran
    • Israel
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

Global Annatto Market: Key Takeaway

Beta-carotene and annatto together comprise more than 70% of the carotenoid segment, which is being considered as the dominant segment. Moreover, the market is expected to gain traction in natural food colorant dominant regions such as Asia Pacific and North America.

Global Annatto Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global annatto market include BioconColors, Amerilure Inc., Kalsec Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc. and ADM (Wild Flavors), among others.

Global Annatto Market: Key Trends

Major shareholding companies in the annatto market have been executing strategic collaborations with peer companies to come up with innovative products.

Global Annatto Market: Key Developments

  • In 2018, FMC Corporation and Hansen, announced a five-year extension of their collaboration to develop and commercialize natural solutions for the agricultural industry
  • In Feb 2018Sensient Technologies Corporation announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the natural color business of GlobeNatural, a leading natural food and ingredient company, based in Lima, Peru, owned by the Michell Group

Opportunities for Annatto Market Participants

The global natural food colors market incorporates coloring foodstuffs and minimally processed pigments derived from micro-lags, plant parts, fruits and vegetables for imparting color to various foods and beverages. North America is among the prominent regions for natural food colors owing to technological advancements in the natural color extraction process, economical and intense colors. The Asia Pacific is another considered dominant region for natural colorant market due to rise in consumption rate of the product. Hence these two regions are being considered as the opportunistic factor for annatto market in order to gain traction and accordingly generate sales.

