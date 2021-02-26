Mineral Feed Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2018-2028

Global Mineral Feed Market – An Overview:

Economical milk production with better operating results for animal husbandry is possible with strong and healthy animals. To achieve high quality ration, mineral feed is given to animals. Mineral feed is concentrated feed which is given to animals, such as cow, calf, sheep, goats, pigs, birds, rabbits, etc. Mineral feed helps in improving health as well as improves lactation milk in female animals. Mineral feed also provides various advantages. For instance, it increases reproductive performance of animals, promotes proper growth of bones and enhances the immune system and fertility of animals. Mineral feed is given to animals by mixing it with grass hay, pastures, cattle grazing range, etc. The effective performance of mineral feeds is expected to drive their market during the forecast period 2018. That apart, rising meat production in Asian region will be another major factor responsible for the growth of the global mineral feed market during the forecast period.

Global Mineral Feed Market – Dynamics:

Due to expanding dairy and meat industry across the globe there have been a need for effective mineral feeds for livestock which have resulted in the growth of global mineral feed market. Necessary elements and minerals which are not sufficiently made in the body of cattle are present in mineral feed and thus, help promote the health of livestock. Several minerals and vitamins, such are calcium, phosphorus, salt, iodine, zinc, vitamin A, vitamin E, etc. are also found in mineral feeds. Furthermore, robust meat production in Asia – Pacific region is also solidifying the growth of the global mineral feed market. Moreover, the rising price of minerals such as magnesium, zinc, copper, etc. are hampering the mineral feed market.

Global Mineral Feed Market – Segmentation:

The global mineral feed market can be segmented by raw material type, mineral type and by end use.

On the basis of raw material type, the global mineral feed market is segmented into –

  • Minerals
  • Vitamins
  • Probiotics
  • Enzymes & Amino Acids
  • Others

On the basis of mineral type, the global mineral feed market is segmented into:

  • Magnesium
  • Calcium
  • Phosphorus
  • Iron
  • Zinc
  • Others (Copper, Potassium, etc.)

On the basis of end use, the global mineral feed market is segmented into –

  • Dairy (Goat, Buffalo, Cow, etc.)
  • Poultry
  • Swine
  • Equine Breeding
  • Aquaculture
  • Others (Sheep, Camels, etc.)

Mineral feed are mainly used for animal husbandry applications, such as dairy, swine, poultry, equine breeding and aquaculture.

Global Mineral Feed Market – Regional Overview:

The global mineral feed market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows –

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Chile
    • Peru
    • Rest of LatAm
  • Europe
    • EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
    • UK
    • BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)
    • NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.)
    • Rest of Europe

  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • Korea
    • ASEAN Countries
    • Rest of APEJ
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • Iran
    • Israel
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

Among the following, the North America region is expected to be the leading region in the global mineral feed market. Mineral feed market in Asia – Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, emerging economies, such as India and China, are expected to witness significant growth due to rising awareness regarding the benefits of mineral feed among farmers over the forecast period. The global mineral feed market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America region is anticipated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Mineral Feed Market – Key players:

Some of the key players operating in the mineral feed market are Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Nutreco N.V., VH Group, Kemin Industries, Inc., Novus International, Cargill group, Kent Feeds, Josera Gmbh & Co. Kg, Brilliant Bio Pharma Private Limited (BBPL), Kalmbach Feeds, Inc., Ranch-Way Feeds, Mercer Milling Company, Pancosma S.A., Kay Dee Feed Company, Mole Valley Farmers,  etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

