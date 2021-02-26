Agriculture Container and Tank Cleaning Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028

Agriculture container and tank cleaning: An overview

Efficiency is one of the crucial requirements when it comes to agriculture container and tank cleaning, as well as the cleaning of other plant protection equipment. Chemical residues left in tanks and containers can be harmful in case of successive uses. Agriculture is one of the key sectors crucial to economic growth, and therefore, growth in the demand for agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment & products is expected during the forecast period. Agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment & products ensure that thorough cleaning takes place, which renders the containers residue-free. Agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment differs in terms of function and size. The use of agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment is regulated by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), and follows a strict code of conduct with reference to the distribution and usage of pesticides. Empty agriculture containers and tanks prove to be hazardous to the environment as well as human beings. Therefore, the global agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment market is expected to witness a positive growth outlook during the forecast period.

Agriculture container and tank cleaning market: Dynamics

To put things in perspective, the total U.S. population is equivalent to the Chinese food workforce. The Asia Pacific region is expected to spearhead the growth of the global agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment during the forecast period. On the other hand, regions such as North America and Europe are expected to witness sluggish growth in the demand for agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment due to high consumer acceptance and penetration of sophisticated equipment.

However, one of the key factors that are expected to boost the demand for efficient agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment is the financial repercussions of the mismanagement of the cleaning process. In case herbicide or chemical residues remain in agriculture containers and tanks, there can be herbicide injury to the crops and a large sum needs to be paid to settle claims. In worst case scenarios, the farmer is forced to move his business elsewhere. Therefore, it is unlikely that the need for agriculture container and tank cleaning will reduce in the next ten years. On the contrary, the market is expected witness strong growth spearheaded by growing demand from the emerging economic powerhouses – India and China. The global agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment market is expected to grow on the backdrop of growing innovation and trends in crop production chemistry.

Global agriculture container and tank cleaning market: Segmentation

Globally, the agriculture container and tank cleaning market has been segmented as follows:

On the basis of chemical type, the global agriculture container and tank cleaning market is segmented as:

  • Concentrates
  • Microemulsions
  • Surfactants mixtures
  • Dispersants
  • Chelants

On the basis of product type, the global agriculture container and tank cleaning market is segmented as:

  • Manual cleaning
    • Clothes
    • Mops
    • Brushes
    • Pads
    • Others
  • Chemical cleaning
  • Machine Washing
    • Automatic machines
    • Semi-automatic machines

On the basis of region, the global agriculture container and tank cleaning market is segmented as:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Chile
    • Peru
    • Rest of Latin America

  • Europe
    • EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
    • UK
    • Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)
    • Nordic (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.)
    • Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • APeJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • ASEAN Countries
    • Rest of APeJ
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • Iran
    • Israel
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

Global agriculture container and tank cleaning market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global agriculture container and tank cleaning market are:

  • Lechler GmbH
  • Loveland Products, Inc.
  • Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG
  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
  • CIS and Russia
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

