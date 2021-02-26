Agriculture Container and Tank Cleaning Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Agriculture container and tank cleaning: An overview

Efficiency is one of the crucial requirements when it comes to agriculture container and tank cleaning, as well as the cleaning of other plant protection equipment. Chemical residues left in tanks and containers can be harmful in case of successive uses. Agriculture is one of the key sectors crucial to economic growth, and therefore, growth in the demand for agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment & products is expected during the forecast period. Agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment & products ensure that thorough cleaning takes place, which renders the containers residue-free. Agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment differs in terms of function and size. The use of agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment is regulated by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), and follows a strict code of conduct with reference to the distribution and usage of pesticides. Empty agriculture containers and tanks prove to be hazardous to the environment as well as human beings. Therefore, the global agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment market is expected to witness a positive growth outlook during the forecast period.

Agriculture container and tank cleaning market: Dynamics

To put things in perspective, the total U.S. population is equivalent to the Chinese food workforce. The Asia Pacific region is expected to spearhead the growth of the global agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment during the forecast period. On the other hand, regions such as North America and Europe are expected to witness sluggish growth in the demand for agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment due to high consumer acceptance and penetration of sophisticated equipment.

However, one of the key factors that are expected to boost the demand for efficient agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment is the financial repercussions of the mismanagement of the cleaning process. In case herbicide or chemical residues remain in agriculture containers and tanks, there can be herbicide injury to the crops and a large sum needs to be paid to settle claims. In worst case scenarios, the farmer is forced to move his business elsewhere. Therefore, it is unlikely that the need for agriculture container and tank cleaning will reduce in the next ten years. On the contrary, the market is expected witness strong growth spearheaded by growing demand from the emerging economic powerhouses – India and China. The global agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment market is expected to grow on the backdrop of growing innovation and trends in crop production chemistry.

Global agriculture container and tank cleaning market: Segmentation

Globally, the agriculture container and tank cleaning market has been segmented as follows:

On the basis of chemical type, the global agriculture container and tank cleaning market is segmented as:

Concentrates

Microemulsions

Surfactants mixtures

Dispersants

Chelants

On the basis of product type, the global agriculture container and tank cleaning market is segmented as:

Manual cleaning Clothes Mops Brushes Pads Others

Chemical cleaning

Machine Washing Automatic machines Semi-automatic machines



On the basis of region, the global agriculture container and tank cleaning market is segmented as:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America



Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) Nordic (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APeJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) Greater China India South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APeJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Global agriculture container and tank cleaning market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global agriculture container and tank cleaning market are:

Lechler GmbH

Loveland Products, Inc.

Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

