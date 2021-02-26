Wrapping Tissue Market Share, Growth and Segments by Application 2025

Felton, California , USA, Feb 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global wrapping tissue market is estimated to reach USD 1.59 billion, by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2025. The growing emphasis of resellers and manufacturers for packaging along with the rising e-commerce sector is expected to increase the demand for the product in the next few years. The product used in the process of origami arts. Kite making, and packaging applications.

In addition, the increasing consumer preference towards crafts and arts is complementing the market growth. Facebook, Instagram and other digital platforms are increasing the growth of the origami arts for gift wrapping. Moreover, the rapidly growing fast-food chains are also increasing product demand. Food chains are much unorganized and work with minimal resources. To reduce the overall cost, the operators favor the wrapping tissues for product packaging.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-wrapping-tissue-market/request-sample

North America dominated the market with the largest share. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The increasing populations and growing manufacturing sector especially across countries such as India, and China are boosting the market growth. The non-recyclable properties product may impact the market growth. These products are designed with added coatings which are hard to decompose. According to the research, in the U.S., over 165 billion packed products are shipped per year, thus there is a high wastage of a tissue in the load-carrying process. The key players focus on new product development to remain competitive in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The virgin pulp type of product is estimated to account for the largest market revenue in the wrapping tissue market by the end of 2025.

Based on the application, commercial segment held the higher market share of over 60.0% in the overall market.

Offline channel segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Online channel is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Global Wrapping Tissue Market: Key Players

Virgin Pulp; Twin Rivers Paper Company; MPI Papermills, Inc.; Papers LLP, Seaman paper company, and NASHVILLE WRAPS.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com