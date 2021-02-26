Bladderpod Oil Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Oilab, Amur

Global Bladderpod Oil Market Overview

Bladderpod oil is significantly gaining attention and has created its own space across the globe. Bladderpod oil is a seed oil, extracted from the seeds of Lesquerella fendleri and other species of genus Lesquerella. The seeds contain 11 to 39 percent oil of which 50 to 74 percent are fatty acids containing hydroxy groups. The predominant hydroxy fatty acids produced are lesquerolic acid, densipolic acid and auricolic acid. Individual species of Bladderpod tend to specialize in the production of one of the three hydroxy fatty acids to the exclusion of the other two. After oil extraction, a high-protein meal that is relatively high in lysine remains. Alternatively, bladderpod oil is rich in hydroxyl acid known as lesquerolic acid. The only commercial source of hydroxyl acid is ricin oleic acid, found in castor oil but bladderpod oil is identified as a high producer of hydroxy fatty acids. In the U.S., all castor oil production have been eliminated due to some economic factors such as extreme allergenic reactions of field and processing workers, and toxicity of the seed meal which has significantly increased the demand for bladderpod oil in the regional market.

Global Bladderpod Oil Market Dynamics

Bladderpod Oil- Drivers

The factors driving bladderpod oil market are the more extensive adaptation, shorter growing period and auto fertility. Bladderpod species contains lesquerolic acid, high fatty acid with a single hydroxy group, and has similar hydroxy fatty acid (HFA). Large markets exist for hydroxylated oils as feedstock for lithium greases, base stocks for lubricants, nylon-11 hydraulic fluids polymers in paints and coatings, and application in the personal care industry. Bladderpod oil is a superior performer compared to soybean, castor and rapeseed methyl esters with concentrations as low as 0.25%. Bladderpod oil also helps in reducing the damage to diesel engines primarily with fuel injection system, which is also used as additives to diesel fuel to improve lubricity.

Alternative factors driving the bladderpod oil market is the domestic oilseed supply of HFAs for a variety of industrial applications. Bladderpod will not replace harvested crops but will instead be placed in rotation with these crops, thus providing an alternative crop for farmers and increasing local profits, for example- 2 years, 3 years crop rotation.

Bladderpod oil- Restraints

One of the factors that is likely to restrain the bladderpod oil market is the low awareness among people in APAC and MEA region. Extreme climatic conditions of regions indirectly affect the bladderpod oil market and difficulties in manufacturing processes hamper the global bladderpod oil market in the forecast period.

Global Bladderpod Oil Market Segmentation

Bladderpod oil market can be segmented on the basis of applications, distribution channels and regions.

The global bladderpod oil market can be segmented on the basis of application as: Cosmetics Lubricating greases Coating Corrosion inhibitors Manufacturing of waxes, nylon, plastic and resins

Global bladderpod oil market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel as: Direct-to-customer Third-party online channel Specialty Store

Global bladderpod oil market can be segmented on the basis of regions as: North America Latin America Europe APEJ Japan MEA CIS & Russia

Global Bladderpod Oil Market Regional Overview

North America is one of the key bladderpod-producing regions that will create a significant opportunity for the global bladderpod oil market over the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for a significant market share due to the high demand for bladderpod oil to manufacture plastic products and elimination of castor oil in regions. APEJ is anticipated to aid the growth of global bladderpod oil market by increasing the geographical presence of the bladderpod oil market, along with the growing urban population across the region, which will help in raising the demand for bladderpod oil. Europe is anticipated to witness high growth in global bladderpod oil market, thereby significantly increasing the demand for bladder oil to manufacture various types of products. Latin America and MEA bladderpod oil market are projected to expand significantly due to the rapidly growing e-commerce industry, apart from the growing manufacturing facilities for lubrication and cosmetics in these regions.

Global Bladderpod Oil Market Key Participants Oilab Amur

