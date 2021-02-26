Food Clarifiers Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players GEA Group AG, ANDRITZ Frautech S.r.l., Tetra Pak Inc., SPX Flow Technology Santorso S.r.l.

Global Food Clarifiers Market: Overview

Clarification is a separation technique, which is more efficient as compared to filtration. This technique is used for removing solid impurities from a number of liquids including milk, alcoholic juices, non- alcoholic juices, industrial solvents, etc. The purpose of clarification is to improve quality, appearance and marketability of the milk. Proper clarification would give better milk products as a number of solid impurities such as dirt, sand particles, bacteria, etc. are removed in the first stage of milk processing. Milk is the largest and most valuable raw material in the dairy industry. It is also one of the most produced agricultural commodity. Once produced, milk is clarified before further processing it to other dairy products such as butter, cheese and others. In the dairy industry, a food clarifier can operate with cold or warm milk, though the efficiency would be more at higher temperatures. Other than dairy products, food clarifiers also find application in the clarification of fruit juices, beers, and wines. The increasing population and stringent food & beverage regulations will drive the market for food clarifiers.

Global Food Clarifiers Market: Dynamics

Milk and dairy products are a source of vitamins and vital nutrients that are necessary to lessen the malnutrition. The global milk output is expected to grow at around 2% in the next decade. The rising demand will lead to capacity additions, which will generate the need for efficient food clarifiers with increasing food and beverage processors. Developing efficient, automatic, well controlled and self-cleaning food clarifiers has been a trend in the market with key manufacturers focusing to further improve in these areas. The macroeconomic factor driving the global food clarifiers market is the increasing global population.

The global population is projected to reach 8.6 Billion by 2030 growing at over 1% per year, whereas the food and beverage output is growing at around 2.5 times than that of the population growth. These factors will be responsible for the growing beverage output, pushing for the entry of newer processor or capacity rise of exiting food & beverage processors, promoting growth in the food clarifier market.

Global Food Clarifiers Market: Segmentation

The global food clarifiers market can be segmented on the basis of food clarifier type including bacterial separation food clarifier and solid separation food clarifier. On the basis of end-use industry, the food clarifier market is segmented into food, dairy (milk clarification (hot milk separation, cold milk separation) and whey separation), and beverage (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and on the basis of geographical regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific ex. Japan (APEJ) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Food Clarifiers: Market Overview

Asia-Pacific and Europe together are the largest producers of milk and globally accounts for a share of over 65%. Both these regions also account for around 70% of the global beverage consumption and are major markets for food clarifiers. Emerging economies in Africa, Latin America and Asia will provide growth opportunities for food clarifiers market with more investment opportunities. With further rise in output, the food clarifier market is expected to show growth in the coming few years. Asia-Pacific will witness growth in demand for food clarifiers to satisfy its beverage and dairy requirements of an ever-rising population. Health-awareness, demographics and increasing disposable income has led to a shift of consumer preference towards health drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The food clarifiers market has the presence of a number of prominent manufacturers. These manufacturers have built their food clarifier products for processing different volumes of feed ranging from 3500 liters per hour to 90,000 liters per hour. The appropriate clarification technology with high efficiency in the food clarifier market around different regions in the world may provide opportunities for investment in the food clarifiers market. Close engagement with end-users along with innovative approaches and designs is the major strategy used by food clarifier manufacturers to develop sustainable solutions for the food & beverage industry.

Global Food Clarifiers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Food Clarifiers Market are GEA Group AG, ANDRITZ Frautech S.r.l., Tetra Pak Inc., SPX Flow Technology Santorso S.r.l., JSC «Plavsk engineering plant «Plava», Synelco.

