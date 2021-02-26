Outdoor Hot Tub Market || SWOT, Industry Analysis (2021-2031) & Opportunity Assessment | Villeroy & Boch, Jacuzzi

Outdoor hot tub market has been gaining increasing momentum in the recent years with rising consumer spending confidence backed by high disposable income. Growing adoption of hot tub in new residential construction as well as in the remodeling of existing homes is an important factor driving the outdoor hot tub market. As outdoor hot tub is a luxury goods, its market completely depends on consumer income. On the other hand, growing demand for outdoor hot tubs from hospitality sector is expected to fuel the market growth. Significant advantages of such tubs in providing relief from stress, lowering of blood pressure, and even in the minimization of arthritis pain are favoring the growth of outdoor hot tubs market.

With concentration of leading market players, outdoor hot tub market is expected to witness significant growth in the North America region. Asia Pacific will possibly project fast-growing market for outdoor hot tub due to rapid growth in hotel, salon, and SPA industry across the region. The outdoor hot tubs are mainly used for soaking, relaxation, and massages which have been receiving higher adoption among businessmen and other professionals. Further, economic growth and rising dual-household income levels along with technological advancements are likely to boost growth of outdoor hot tub market.

The demand within the global market for outdoor tubs has been rising on account of the quest of the residential sector to equip houses with the latest technologies, fittings, and devices. Outdoor hot tubs, also known as Jacuzzis, are a commendable option for relaxation as they offer machine-generated massage therapy, healthy steam, and even acupuncture. The rising disposable income of the masses has enabled them to spend huge sums of money on equipping their houses with better facilities. Furthermore, the preference of the allied classes for state of the art apartments and houses has also fetched demand within the global market for outdoor hot tubs.

It is expected that the demand for outdoor hot tubs would increase as businessmen and other professionals resort to the usage of these tubs for relaxation and relief from mental stress. Furthermore, the extensive use of outdoor hot tubs by the hospitality sector is also projected to aid the growth of the global market. In Europe and North America, outdoor hot tubs are gradually becoming a necessity for the masses rather than a luxury. This shall play a pivotal role in enhancing the growth prospects of the outdoor hot tub market in North America and Europe.

Growing Popularity of Spa and Hydrotherapy to Broaden Growth Opportunities for Leading Companies

With the fast-paced and hectic lifestyle, individuals continue to experience stress, tensions, increased muscle soreness. In order to detoxify the body, individuals prefer spending on outdoor spa services and hydrotherapy. Growing popularity of spa and hydrotherapy among individuals will intensify demand for the outdoor hot tubs in the spa and wellness industry. As hydrotherapy and outdoor spa therapies help in relieving muscle pains and tensions, individuals are replicating these relaxing techniques and accommodating at their residence.

Growing need for effective stress relieving hydrotherapy has led spa and therapeutic centers to invest in outdoor hot tubs that are equipped with innovative and novel technological features. As per a recent survey conducted, the citizens of Britain spent nearly £7.6 billion on the spa and salon treatments in 2017. This trend is expected to be followed in various countries over the coming years.

Self-Cleaning, Hydrowise Thermal Shield, Whisper, and JetPak Technologies: Key Companies to Narrow their Focus towards Diversifying their Product Line

Ongoing advancements in technology have reflected on the decisions of leading outdoor hot tub manufacturers. To pace ahead in the competitive market, major manufacturers are focusing on leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as JetPak-technology, self-cleaning, and Hydrowise Thermal Shield Technology. For instance, a major manufacturer of ceramics, Villeroy & Boch is focused towards equipping the outdoor hot tubs with JetPak technology to offer effective back massage to the end users.

