Ice Makers Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

Ice makers market is gaining momentum with the widening range of commercial applications of ice makers in the food & beverage industry. The manufacturing and marketing strategies adopted by the leading market players active in the ice makers market depend on the versatility of end-user applications of ice makers in the food & beverage industry. Manufacturers are introducing a variety of categories of ice makers, which include cube-type ice makers, automatic commercial ice makers, batch-type ice makers, air-cooled ice makers, and water-cooled ice makers, to target a large number of end-users.

According to the Energy Star, a voluntary program introduced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), purchasing behavior of consumers is mainly driven by the end-user applications and energy efficiency of ice makers.

Energy efficiency of ice makers is becoming an important factor to influence the sales in developed economies such as the U.S. and Europe. Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of improving the energy efficiency of food equipment, which can also result in reducing the operating costs of equipment such as ice makers. Taking into account the factors that are prominently driving purchasing decisions of consumers, manufacturers and distributors of ice makers are adopting innovating manufacturing and marketing strategies that reduce the energy consumption of ice makers. Thereby, the demand for energy-efficient and application-specific ice makers is expected to remain high in the food & beverage industry.

Future of Food Industry and Restaurants Industry Indicates Rising Demand for Ice Makers

Refrigerating systems are used in various industrial applications such as food preservation, distinct heating and cooling applications, medical processes, and energy-related applications. Taking into account the importance of industrial refrigeration processes, leading manufacturer in the ice makers market are making products for their specific commercial applications.

Among all the other industries where ice makers are used, QSR (quick service restaurant) industry remains the biggest end-user industry owing to the numerous food and beverage applications of ice makers. Depending on the changing lifestyle and dietary habits of consumers, the number of food chains, restaurants, and cafes is likely to increase rapidly in the upcoming years. The growth parameters of the QSR industry will influence the expansion of the ice makers market in the near future.

The National Restaurant Association stated that the restaurant industry witnesses the sales of over US$ 683 billion across around 1 million locations in the year 2014. Later, with the improvements in the global economy, increased discretionary income, and fast-paced consumer lifestyle, the restaurant industry grew at a rapid pace. Excellent growth of the QSR industry is likely to augment the growth of the ice makers market. In addition, the changing growth parameters of the food retailing sector and increasing popularity of e-Commerce, use of ice makers for food preservation is likely to upsurge in the next few years.

