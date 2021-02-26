Portable Air Conditioners Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

The use of air conditioners and cooling systems is increasing in developed as well as developing countries with the growing awareness about the importance of maintaining indoor air quality. Growing sales of portable air conditioners can be mainly attributed to the increasing needs for compact and movable air conditioning systems that can conveniently be carried around. In addition, an upsurge in needs for spot-cooling in residential as well as industrial spaces is boosting sales of portable air conditioners. This is providing a boost to the growth of the portable air conditioners market.

While the portable air conditioners market is gaining momentum, recent developments in technologies are making a significant impact on the future growth prospects of the market. Manufacturers of portable air conditioners are adopting next-generation technologies to further enhance important features of portable air conditioners such as control, ease of use, and connectivity. The portable air conditioners market is growing at a rapid pace with the increasing sales of portable air conditioners with technologically advanced features.

Furthermore, leading manufacturers of portable air conditioners are incorporating advanced technologies to improve the energy efficiency of the product. Growing environmental awareness and the increasing consumption of electricity due to the rise in use of air conditioning systems may lead to the imposition of stringent rules by the governing bodies. This is expected to create high needs for energy-efficient portable air conditioners in the upcoming years, which is mainly influencing the latest strategies adopted by the leading market players in the portable air conditioners market. Employing the latest technologies to reduce the energy consumption is expected to remain a popular trend among market players operating in the portable air conditioners market, for the next few years.

Rising Demand and Industrial Applications to Drive the Portable Air Conditioners Market

The International Energy Agency (IEA) published a report that estimates that the demand for efficient cooling systems and air conditioners is likely to triple by the end of 2030. Considering the increasing use of air conditioners in the residential as well as commercial sectors around the world, the demand is expected to surge and boost the growth of the portable air conditioners market. Also, increasing use of electricity for air conditioners may result in the imposition of strict energy efficiency standards on portable air conditioners in the near future. Considering the needs for cooling systems and its environmental implications, demand for energy efficient portable air conditioner is expected to increase significantly in the upcoming years.

In addition, providing a cooler workplace boosts the working efficiency of employees, which is generating needs for spot-cooling appliances such as portable air conditioners. Owing to the health-related benefits of using portable air conditioners, its demand is increasing in commercial organizations. Also, spot-cooling appliances play an important role in various manufacturing processes, which is boosting demand for portable air conditioners in the industrial sector. Increasing demand for energy-efficient and direct-cooling appliances in the residential as well as commercial sector is driving the growth of the portable air conditioners market.

Discovery of HCFC Alternatives to Influence Manufacturing Strategies of Market Players

Government organizations across the world, such as EPA (the United States Environment Protection Agency) and European Commission are developing some regulations to control the air pollution caused due to some refrigerants used in air conditioners. Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) are commonly used in air conditioning systems.

However, the EPA recognizes HCFC-22 as an Ozone-depleting substance, and has imposed some rules associated with the release of this refrigerant under Section 609 of the Clean Air Act (CAA). The imports and production of HCFC-22 will be phased out by 2020-end, and it will be banned by the end of 2030 by the U.S. government. Similar regulations and rules are being imposed by the European Commission as well.

