2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2018 to 2028

2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid, also known as 2, 4-D, is a part of the phenoxy herbicides group. It is an organic compound with the molecular formula C8H6Cl2O3. 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid is the most common type of herbicide used in the agriculture sector. It is manufactured by the reaction between chloroacetic acid and 2,4-dichlorophenol in the presence of caustic soda, i.e. sodium hydroxide. Generally, herbicides find application in agricultural practices to maintain plant growth and high productivity. These herbicides find application in agricultural as well as non-agricultural applications such as in lawns, parks, turfs, gardening, golf courses and forestry, among other areas.

2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid Market: Segmentation

On the basis of crop type, global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid market can be segmented into:

Agriculture Cereals & Grains Vegetables Oilseed Others

Non-Agriculture Forestry Recreational areas Others



2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of production & consumption, Asia Pacific dominates the global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid market as the agriculture sector in the region contributes a significant share to the GDP growth of several countries such as China, India and ASEAN countries. Growth of the agriculture sector, modernisation in farming techniques and increasing adoption of herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides to increase yield are expected to drive the market of 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. In North America, 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid is prevalently used as a herbicide in the agriculture sector.

The U.S. ranks third in terms of consumption of 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid as a herbicide, and the region is expected to witness decent growth over the assessment period. The Europe 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid market is also expected to register steady growth, while Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to register slow growth over the forecast period.

2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid Market: Market Participants

Some of the major players identified across the value chain of the global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid market include:

Aero Agro Chemical Industries Limited

DowDupont

BASF SE

Monsanto Company

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd

Kenvos Biotech Co., Ltd.

Nufarm Ltd

Mercator Pharma

Cayman Chemical

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

