Bismaleimide Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2018 to 2028

Bismaleimides are yellow-colored resins that exhibit thermosetting properties, which are used in development of molds, adhesives or high-performance composites. Bismaleimides show resistance to radiations and flames as well as emit less smoke and toxicants. Bismaleimides also provide good resistance to various solvents. Bismaleimides are widely used in industrial applications as they have good mechanical properties, offer toughness to the material, resistance to moisture, good thermal performance and are resistant to various chemicals. The bismaleimides due to their thermosetting properties are used to improve curing property in elastomers, natural rubber and butadiene rubber.

Market Segmentation

The bismaleimides market is segmented on the basis of their applications and end user industry as give below:

By Application:

Thermosetting Polyamide Resins

Composites

Insulating Materials

Potting Compounds

Elastomers

High temperature Resin Systems

Printed Circuit Boards

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Defense

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronic Components

Regional Outlook

The automobile sector in North America is expected to have high growth in the coming years. The region also has shown good sale of electrical and electronic components and the aerospace and defense sector is also growing, which will provide a good platform for the growth of bismaleimides market in the region.

China and Japan have shown a good growth in their automotive as well as electrical and electronic component industries, which can help in the growth of the bismaleimides market. Middle East and Africa is expected to have moderate growth in the automotive industry, which is expected to drive the demand for bismaleimides up to a certain extent. Europe has shown a notable growth in the automotive industry in the past few years. The electrical and electronic components industry is also growing in Europe, which will be a good platform for the growth of the bismaleimides market.

List of Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants involved in the bismaleimides market are:

Evonik Industries AG.

ABR Organics Limited.

HOS-Technik Vertriebs-und Produktions GmbH.

Merck KGaA.

Cytec Solvay Group.

Huntsman International LLC.

Hexcel Corporation.

Renegade Materials Corporation.

Atul Ltd.

3M.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

