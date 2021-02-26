Rubber to Metal Bonding Agents Market Insights with Key Company Profiles – Forecast 2018 to 2028

The bonding of rubber to metal is achieved by the use of rubber to metal bonding agents dissolved in a solvent. Rubber to metal bonding agents can be a primer or an adhesive, and they contain pigments, curatives, polymers, resins, viscosity stabilizers, and corrosion inhibitors. Rubber to metal bonding agents have a wide application range, depending upon the rubber material as well as the type of metal plate. Rubber to metal bonding agents can bond natural rubber, butyl, chloroprene, hydrogenated nitrile, urethane, or fluorocarbon elastomers to metal sheets like steel, aluminum, nickel, plated metals, and alloys.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1187

Rubber to metal bonding agents possess properties like low viscosity, which help in high performance bonding to hold thermal cycling and resist chemical attacks. Rubber to metal bonding agents are used in industries such as automotive or electrical.

Rubber to Metal Bonding Agents: Market Segmentation

The rubber to metal bonding agents market is segmented on the following basis:

By Material:

Epoxy

Cyanoacrylate

Organic Polymers

Halogenated Polymers

By End Use:

Automotive Hoses Mounts Seals Instrument Panels Electrical Transformers Cable Connectors Power Line Insulators

Military Tank Pads Defense Missiles Mechanical Bushings

Industrial Hydraulic Hoses Storage Tanks Vibration Grommets



Rubber to Metal Bonding Agents Market: Regional Outlook

Rubber to metal bonding agents have a wide scope of growth in the North American region, which has a fast growing automobile industry and a well-developed military sector. China and India are the developing markets that would provide a good platform for the sales of rubber to metal bonding agents, with their growing automotive and electrical industries. The European region, being another key market in automobile manufacturing and sales, will help in the growth of the sales of rubber to metal bonding agents.

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1187

Middle East and Africa have been showing good growth in the sales of automotive vehicles, and also moderate growth in the electrical industry. Automotive vehicles and the electrical industry, being the end users of rubber to metal bonding agents, will provide a good scope for growth of the rubber to metal bonding agents market. South East Asia, being a growing electrical industry, will also help in growing the demand for rubber to metal bonding agents.

Rubber to Metal Bonding Agents Market: List of Key Participants

Key participants involved in the rubber to metal bonding agents market are:

The DOW Chemical Company

Metflex Precision Rubber Components

3M

Wacker Chemie AG

Buster Rubber

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India

The DECC Company

Truco

LORD Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments, such as geography, application, and industry.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Ask For Customized Report@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1187

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A, franklin. arnold

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates