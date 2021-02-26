Bio Based Acetic Acid Market Evaluation Targets Advancement Anticipated until 2028

Posted on 2021-02-26 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Fact.MR

Acetic acid is a colorless compound with a strong pungent smell and is commonly used as a solvent in different industrial processes & chemical reactions. Acetic acid is mainly produced from petroleum-based feedstock through carbonization of methanol. Rising environmental concerns over the utilization of petroleum based feedstock and growing emphasis on sustainable development has prompted a great amount of research for the development of greener alternatives.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1189

Bio based acetic acid was introduced as an alternative to petroleum-based products. Bio based acetic acid is produced by the fermentation of renewable feedstock, i.e. agricultural crops, such as sugars, starch and lignocellulosic materials, among others. It is mainly used for the production of vinegar and for other pharmaceuticals applications.

Global Bio Based Acetic Acid Market: Segmentation

The global Bio Based Acetic Acid market on the basis of application can be segmented as:

  • Purified Terephthalic Acid
  • Vinyl Acetate Monomer
  • Acetic Anhydride
  • Ester Solvents
    • Butyl Acetate
    • Ethyl Acetate

The global Bio Based Acetic Acid market on the basis of end-use Industry can be segmented as:

  • Paints & Coatings
  • Food & Beverages
  • Chemical
  • Pharmaceuticals

Global Bio Based Acetic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

Global bio-based acetic acid market, by region, is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia and Pacific, China, Japan and MEA. The global bio-based acetic acid market is expected to be dominated by Western Europe. Western Europe is one of the prominent consumers of bio-based acetic acid and is followed by North America. The Western Europe bio-based acetic acid is expected to witness a boost owing to the upcoming and already existent stringent rules and regulations. The North America bio-based acetic acid market is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate.

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1189

However, abundant availability of natural gas at a low cost in the U.S. might pose a major challenge to the growth of the bio-based acetic acid market. Growing chemical and food & beverages industries and the rapidly increasing population are expected to drive the growth of the bio-based acetic acid market in China over the forecast period. Higher cost of natural gas in Japan is expected to impel manufacturers to develop and utilize bio-based acetic acid, thereby driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The bio based acetic acid market in South East Asia and Pacific is in its nascent stage and is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period, supported by increasing government initiatives and favorable plans. The bio based acetic acid market in MEA and Latin America is expected to register sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Global Bio Based Acetic Acid Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Bio Based Acetic Acid market are:

  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • AFYREN SAS
  • LanzaTech
  • ZeaChem Inc.
  • SEKAB Biofuels & Chemicals AB

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
  • CIS and Russia
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

Ask For Customized Report@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1189

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A, franklin. arnold
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!