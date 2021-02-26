Thermasonic Ultrasound Gel Warmers Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-Use and Regional Demand Till 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Thermasonic ultrasound gels allow and aid transmission of ultrasound waves by wetting the skin and are used in diagnostic and therapeutic medical ultrasound. Thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers are machines designed to uniformly heat and maintain the temperature of the gel so as to achieve optimal consistency and operating temperature. The rising application of ultrasound in diagnostic and therapeutic applications is the prime driver of the thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market. The development of Doppler and 3D ultrasound has further bolstered the application of ultrasound in diagnostics. Application expanse in therapeutics include the use of ultrasound for kidney stone destruction (lithography). The compulsory screening of newborns introduced by legislations such as Newborn Screening Saves Lives Act of 2007 has bolstered the market.

Thermasonic Ultrasound Gel Warmers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The imperative nature of thermasonic ultrasound gel in ultrasound procedure, coupled with technological advancements such as bacteriostatic and nonirritant nature, has increased market uptake. Developments in instrumentation such as automated sensor temperature control, low electrical demand, high density impact-resistant composite and others are also expected to drive the growth of the thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market.

The low cost of installation and maintenance and the emergence of online commerce have resulted in the faster market uptake of thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers where companies are launching newer models.

However, the large market fragmentation of the market and the rise of low quality warmers manufactured in regions with low labor and manufacturing standards such as China are driving the prices down, which has resulted in exit of many players from the market.

Thermasonic Ultrasound Gel Warmers Market: Segmentation

The global thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market can be segmented on the basis of components, applications, end users and regions.

Based on operations, the global thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market can be segmented into,

Manual

Automated and Programmable

Based on utility, the global thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market can be segmented into,

Portable With Battery

Stationary Without Battery

Based on end users, the global thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Home Setting

Thermasonic Ultrasound Gel Warmers Market: Overview

The global market for thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers is highly fragmented with a plethora of manufacturers dotting the scene. The thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market trends include a manufacturing shift in favor of developing regions of Asia Pacific, especially China. Attributing to stiff competition, manufacturers are now placing emphasis on warranty, quality and technology over price. The market also represents a high volume low value market, which is hampering the market growth.

Thermasonic Ultrasound Gel Warmers Market: Regional Outlook

The global thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market can be classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is the largest market for global thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers, owing to the large number of ultrasound procedures conducted in the region. The growing number of hospitals and diagnostics labs in the region is propelling the market growth, which can be attributed to the low cost of manufacturing in these regions. China is expected to spearhead market growth, followed by India, Vietnam, Indonesia and others.

North America, dominated by the U.S., accounts for the second largest share of the global thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market. North America is estimated to be followed by Europe, which is led by Germany, France and others. However, growth in the developed markets is expected to be stagnant and the rate of growth is expected to be relatively slow.

The Middle East and Africa thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market is expected to create the highest market opportunity, owing to the growth in ultrasound testing in these regions. The Middle East and Africa market is dominated by the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Thermasonic Ultrasound Gel Warmers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the major players operating in the global thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market include Parker Laboratories, Inc., Nissha Co., Ltd., NEXT Medical Products Company, Scorpia India Medicare Pvt. Ltd., Performance Health, Jorgensen Labs, Whitehall Manufacturing and others.

The global thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Thermasonic Ultrasound Gel Warmers Report covers Exhaustive Analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional Analysis Includes,

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), U.K., BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

