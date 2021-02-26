Paper Bottles Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Paper over Plastic

The paper bottle is a revolutionary technology advancement in the field of packaging, which will help in curbing plastic pollution in the future. Made from natural products like bamboo, wheat straw, sugarcane, husks and bulrush it forms a biodegradable mixture. Thus, it is an eco-friendly product providing a feasible solution and paradigm change to meet both consumer demand and eco-friendly packaging requirement for manufacturers. Around 80 billion plastic bottles are produced annually, and most of them end up in landfills and oceans. They take an enormous amount of time to degrade and pose an inevitable risk to aquatic life. Paper bottles can be a viable replacement for plastic bottles. The transformation from plastic to a composite alternative in packaging products like shampoo bottles, soap dispensers, home cleaners, medicine, air freshener sprays, etc. will be seen in the nearby future and hence, the demand for paper bottles will be on the upward trajectory in the forecast period

Compostable Functional Sustainable

The global packaging industry has undergone a significant transformation in the last few decades, changing consumer perceptions and preference drives the direction of evolution of packaging solutions. As consumer awareness for eco-friendly packaging formats increases over the years, products such as biodegradable and eco-friendly bottles are expected to witness growth in demand and sales. Several factors positively influence the growth of global paper bottles market. Paper bottles use approximately 20% less space and are lighter compared to plastic bottles. The reduced weight of paper bottles makes it travel-friendly. Paper bottles also reduce usage of plastics considerably as compared to plastic bottles. Despite the positive outlook for the growth of the global paper bottles market, there are certain factors which might act as key restraints. One of the significant factors affecting the durability of paper bottles is its non-reusable nature as against paper bottles.

Recent Developments in the Global Paper Bottles Market

L’Oréal USA in collaboration with Ecologic Brands designed paper-based pump bottles for usage in the shower in which the outer layer made of paper bounded with the inner shell using interlocking tabs. Carlsberg Group which is one of the largest brewery group in the world is developing fully biodegradable paper bottles for its beverages. According to the company’s Senior Packaging Innovation Manager, the bottles will be non-breakable, non-transparent, with visible fiber structure. The company is working with ecoXpac to bring paper bottles to the market in the coming years.

Global Paper Bottles Market: Segmentation

Paper bottles can be segmented on the basis of application type and capacity type. On the basis of application, the paper bottles can be further classified as paper water bottles, alcoholic paper bottles, non-alcoholic paper bottles, and personal care paper bottles. Although the market share for water paper bottles is more, the demand for personal care paper bottles as well as alcoholic paper bottles will surge in the forecast period. The paper bottles can also be segmented on the basis of capacity that is less than 500 ml, 500-750 ml and greater than 750 ml paper bottles. The demand for a different capacity of paper bottles varies depending on its application.

Regional Outlook

The North America paper bottles market is expected to spearhead the growth of the global market owing to a well-established and large retail sector. The Europe paper bottles market is expected to closely trail the North American counterpart. The Asia-Pacific region represents lucrative opportunities for the growth of the paper bottles market during the forecast period. This is attributed to a growing retail sector in the region, with countries such as China and India witnessing a meteoric growth in penetration of modern retail, fueled by increased consumer acceptance for packaged products.

There are only a handful of popular manufacturers of paper bottles. Some of the key players operating in paper bottles are Ecologic Brands Inc., JUST Goods, Inc., Paper Water Bottles, green bottles (acquired by Ecologic Brands). Companies like Pepsico launched paper bottles patent in 2014. Manufacturers are launching new eco-friendly and innovative packaging solutions. Small company’s and firms are coming up with innovative ideas and design to replace plastic bottles but mass adoption of sustainable products like paper bottles will take a considerable time.

