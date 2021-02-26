Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-Use and Regional Demand Till 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Xanthine oxidase inhibitors inhibit the activity of the enzyme xanthine oxidase. The enzyme xanthine oxidase is involved in the metabolism of nucleotide purine and the production of uric acid. Xanthine oxidase converts hypoxanthine to xanthine and xanthine to uric acid. Several xanthine oxidase inhibitors are available in the market to treat hyperuricemia and other related disorders such as gout. The main causes of hyperuricemia in blood are either the overproduction of uric acid by the body or the underexcretion of uric acid by the kidney and intestine. Normal uric acid blood concentration in women is – 2.4 – 6.0 mg/dL and in men is – 3.4 – 7.0 mg/dL. Xanthine oxidase inhibitors are purine analogues, including allopurinol, Aloprim, febuxostat, Uloric, Zyloprim and others. Xanthine oxidase inhibitors are prescribed to prevent the overproduction of uric acid in the body.

The most commonly used drug is allopurinol. Allopurinol is also prescribed to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy to prevent kidney diseases. The dose of xanthine oxidase inhibitors is lowered in people who are already suffering from chronic kidney disease. In various clinical studies, numerous natural products have been found to act as xanthine oxidase inhibitors. These include flavonoids, quercetin and others. Recent studies have found that xanthine oxidase can also be helpful in treating chronic heart diseases and various ischemic and other tissue-related diseases. According to the Third National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, the prevalence of hyperuricemia and gout increases with an increase in age. The most typical symptom of hyperuricemia and gout is gouty arthritis. The anti-hyperuricemic therapy using xanthine oxidase inhibitors is a more effective and curable option than other available treatments.

Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of hyperuricemia with the increase in age is expected to be the major driving factor for the growth of the xanthine oxidase inhibitors market over the forecast period. Lifestyle pattern and eating habits also contribute to the growth of the xanthine oxidase inhibitors market. Various side effects associated with drugs negatively impact the xanthine oxidase inhibitors market. For instance, allopurinol hypersensitivity syndrome, where the patient is adversely affected by treatment with allopurinol drug. Acute problems such as fever and rashes and other problems such as eosinophilia, vasculitis, hepatic dysfunction and various other disorders associated with the treatment are sometimes fatal to the patient. Lack of awareness among individuals also hinders the growth of the xanthine oxidase inhibitors market.

Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors Market: Segmentation

The global xanthine oxidase inhibitors market can be segmented on the basis of route of administration and distribution channel.

Based on route of administration, the global xanthine oxidase inhibitors market can be segmented into:

Intravenous

Oral

Based on distribution channel, the global xanthine oxidase inhibitors market can be segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

Others

Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors Market: Overview

The global market for xanthine oxidase inhibitors is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. The generic term of the drug is allopurinol and the two other most common variants are Aloprim and Zyloprim. Most of the drugs are marketed in tablet form and the injectable form of allopurinol is also available in the market. Majority of the drugs are introduced in the generic form in the market and thus, there exists high competition among local and regional players.

Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global xanthine oxidase inhibitors market can be segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a dominant region in the global xanthine oxidase inhibitors market, owing to the high prevalence of diseases in the region and rise in geriatric population. Europe is expected to hold the second large share in the global xanthine oxidase inhibitors market throughout the forecast period. The xanthine oxidase inhibitors market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increase in population and lifestyle changes.

Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global xanthine oxidase inhibitors market include Mylan Institutional LLC, Watson pharma Pvt Ltd., RemedyRepack, Inc., DSM Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ingenus Pharmaceuticals LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Inc. and others.

