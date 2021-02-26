HIV-associated Nephropathy Treatment Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018–2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

HIV-associated nephropathy (HIVAN) treatment is a common practice used to treat the complications associated with HIV, which leads to progressive renal failure and heavy proteinuria. Renal impairment in patients may cause due to different types of associated problems linked with HIV, although the main cause is the syndrome of HIV-associated nephropathy. Many procedures were previously present before the new and appropriate methods were introduced. Renal biopsy is practiced to show the differing degree of changes observed in the kidneys and through that a doctor tends to project further treatment procedures for HIV-associated nephropathy. HIV-associated nephropathy is different from other HIV-related renal diseases such as drug-induced interstitial nephritis, membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, rhabdomyolysis, and thrombotic microangiopathy, and cannot be misjudged over the period of treatment.

HIV-Associated Nephropathy Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

HIV-associated nephropathy treatment is followed in the routine check-ups where the patient is provided with a series of drugs to limit the growth of HIV-associated nephropathy. As statistics provided by the the U.S. Renal Data System (USRDS), HIV-associated nephropathy accounts for about 1% of new end-stage renal cases in the U.S. HIV-associated nephropathy is the third leading cause of ESRD among African Americans aged 20–64 years old. The rise in number of people affected by such cause is expected to increase the market capability. In 1995, a combination of drug was introduced, because of the general ability of HIV to resist the single-dose treatment. It is well defined as a highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) in today’s term, which requires different set of drug delivery to limit and restrict the growth of HIV-associated nephropathy, which leads to ESRD. Studies have shown the proximity of HIV-associated nephropathy cases is more in the black people. Technology has led the market to adopt new methods in order to form better dosage pattern that could be used in HAART, as new approaches have seen a better initial response in the healthcare sector. The only supportive and resourceful treatment, i.e., HAART, generally leaves a mark for other technologies in respect to drug development to reach the market and provide a setback for the current trend of using HAART to treat HIVAN.

HIV-Associated Nephropathy Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global HIV-associated nephropathy treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, end users and geography.

Based on Drug Type, the global HIV-associated nephropathy treatment market is segmented as:

Nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs)

Non-nucleoside reverse transcription inhibitors (NNRTIs)

Protease inhibitors (PIs)

Entry or fusion inhibitors

Integrase inhibitors (INSTIs)

Based on Distribution Channel, the global HIV-associated nephropathy treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

E-commerce

Based on end users, the global HIV-associated nephropathy treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital

Specialty clinic

Homecare

HIV-associated Nephropathy Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for HIV-associated nephropathy treatment is expected to witness a significant and continous growth over the forecast period due to availability of the only such treatment type that is being used over a global platform to cure major health issues. Majority of the growth is related to the rising number of HIV cases, which is mostly observed in the black people, which indicates genetic factor in HIV-associated nephropathy treatment, but HIV also affects the one in contact. As it is a treatment market for a serious disease, the market is expected to grow with growing incidence of HIVAN cases.

Among the drug types, the HIV-associated nephropathy treatment is expected to be delivered according to the National Institute of Health which includes, two NRITs with an INSTI, NNRIT, or PI and recommended ritonavir or cobicistat as a booster.

HIV-Associated Nephropathy Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global HIV-associated nephropathy treatment market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global HIV-associated nephropathy treatment market owing to high prevalence of the reported cases and healthcare infrastructure. The HIV-associated nephropathy treatment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to expansion of offerings by the key providers. Europe is expected to have a large share in the global HIV-associated nephropathy treatment market throughout the forecast period due to its quality healthcare facilities and modern outlook for HIV-associated nephropathy treatment procedures.

HIV-Associated Nephropathy Treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for HIV-associated nephropathy treatment market is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global HIV-associated nephropathy treatment market are ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, eNovation Chemicals, Active Biopharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Boerchem and many more producing some variant of HIV-associated nephropathy treatment drugs.

