Bakery Cleaning and Disinfection Products Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2018–2028)

Cleaning and disinfection in bakeries: An Overview

Cleaning and disinfection of bakeries is a key component of good hygiene practice. Cleaning and disinfection are considered to be highly important in a bakery, and any other kitchen or food processing plant for that matter. All bakery equipment must comply with certain hygiene standards to prevent biological, chemical and physical contamination of baked products. The bakery industry is one of the largest market in the food industry, and as a result, the need for bakery cleaning and disinfection products is expected to grow during the forecast period. The slightest negligence in proper cleaning and disinfection has the potential to ruin both the consumer base and the business. Furthermore, there are problems associated with pest infestation, which can range from moths to rodents. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global bakery cleaning and disinfection products is expected to be largely positive during the forecast period.

Bakery cleaning and disinfection products: Dynamics

The global bakery cleaning and disinfection products market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the growth of the global bakery market, which is currently staggering at around 2% per year. Cleaning and disinfection products are regarded by the bakery as crucial to keep a check on the multiplication of microorganisms. In addition, manufacturers of machine washing equipment are emphasizing on technology integration to enable faster and more efficient cleansing. The Asia Pacific region represents key growth opportunities for the global bakery cleaning and disinfection products market during the forecast period. Key emerging countries in the Asia Pacific region such as Greater China and India are expected to witness more than average growth in the regional cleaning and disinfection products market, i.e. a CAGR of around 3%, during the forecast period. Hence, these countries are anticipated to generate substantial demand for bakery cleaning and disinfection products in time.

Global bakery cleaning and disinfection products market: Segmentation

Globally, the bakery cleaning and disinfection products market has been segmented as –

On the basis of substrate, the global bakery cleaning and disinfection products market is segmented as –

  • Stainless steel
  • Zinc and Aluminium
  • Concrete
  • Mild Steel
  • Others

On the basis of product type, the global bakery cleaning and disinfection products market is segmented as –

  • Manual cleaning
    • Clothes
    • Mops
    • Brushes
    • Pads
    • Others
  • Chemical cleaning
  • Machine Washing
    • Automatic machines
    • Semi-automatic machines

On the basis of region, the global bakery cleaning and disinfection products market is segmented as –

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Chile
    • Peru
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
    • UK
    • Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)
    • Nordic (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.)
    • Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • APeJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • ASEAN Countries
    • Rest of APeJ

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • Iran
    • Israel
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

The North America and Western Europe bakery cleaning and disinfection products market is expected to spearhead the growth of the global market, owing to a large, well-established, and highly regulated operational standards. However, with countries such as India and China projected to witness a growth in demand for bakery products at a CAGR of around 3% during the next ten years, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to make significant contribution to the growth of the global bakery cleaning and disinfection products market.

Global bakery cleaning and disinfection products market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global bakery cleaning and disinfection products market are –

  • Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc.
  • Alpha Products
  • Crown Chemical, Inc.
  • Christeyns NV
  • Milestone Chemicals
  • DeVere Company, Inc.
  • Fuller Industries LLC

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

