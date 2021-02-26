Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market – Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials

A loudspeaker emits both negative and positive phase sound waves. Usually, the negative phase sound waves are emitted from the rear part of the loudspeaker, while the positive phase sound waves are emitted from the front. Often, these two sound waves combine resulting in interference, which compromises the efficiency of the speaker. To avoid the consequential interference, a speaker cabinet is used to enclose the loudspeaker. This enclosure prevents the mixing of the negative phase sound waves with the positive phase sound waves.

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials market: Segmentation

On the basis of the speaker cabinet type, the global speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market can be segmented as:

Closed (or Sealed) Speaker Cabinets

Reflex (or Ported) Speaker Cabinets

Dipole Speaker Cabinets

Horn Speaker Cabinets

Transmission Line Speaker Cabinets

Quarter Wave Resonator

Tapered Quarter Wave Pipe (TQWP)

On the basis of speaker grille type, the global speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market can be segmented as:

Hard Grilles

Soft Grilles

On the basis of grille fabric type, the global speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market can be segmented as:

Artificial Fibres

Natural Fibres

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market: Regional Outlook

Large presence of local vendors in Asia Pacific and West European countries, such as China and the U.K., is driving the speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market in the region. In the speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market, Asia Pacific is expected to register high share among all the regions. The region is also expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the growing music industry.

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials market: Key players

Examples of some of the major players operating in the global speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market include Hi-Touch Electronic (Shanghai) Co Ltd; Eminence Speaker LLC; Stetron; VIBE Audio; Mojotone; Acoustone; Wendell Fabrics Corporation; Foshan Hongyu; Dongxingli and Taizhou Jinjue Mesh Screen, among others.

The Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market Segments

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in the Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Technology

Value Chain Analysis of Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

CIS & Russia

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, etc.) Rest of Europe

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

