Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market – Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion

A loudspeaker emits both negative and positive phase sound waves. Usually, the negative phase sound waves are emitted from the rear part of the loudspeaker, while the positive phase sound waves are emitted from the front. Often, these two sound waves combine resulting in interference, which compromises the efficiency of the speaker. To avoid the consequential interference, a speaker cabinet is used to enclose the loudspeaker. This enclosure prevents the mixing of the negative phase sound waves with the positive phase sound waves.

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials market: Segmentation

On the basis of the speaker cabinet type, the global speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market can be segmented as:

  • Closed (or Sealed) Speaker Cabinets
  • Reflex (or Ported) Speaker Cabinets
  • Dipole Speaker Cabinets
  • Horn Speaker Cabinets
  • Transmission Line Speaker Cabinets
  • Quarter Wave Resonator
  • Tapered Quarter Wave Pipe (TQWP)

On the basis of speaker grille type, the global speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market can be segmented as:

  • Hard Grilles
  • Soft Grilles

On the basis of grille fabric type, the global speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market can be segmented as:

  • Artificial Fibres
  • Natural Fibres

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market: Regional Outlook

Large presence of local vendors in Asia Pacific and West European countries, such as China and the U.K., is driving the speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market in the region. In the speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market, Asia Pacific is expected to register high share among all the regions. The region is also expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the growing music industry.

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials market: Key players

Examples of some of the major players operating in the global speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market include Hi-Touch Electronic (Shanghai) Co Ltd; Eminence Speaker LLC; Stetron; VIBE Audio; Mojotone; Acoustone; Wendell Fabrics Corporation; Foshan Hongyu; Dongxingli and Taizhou Jinjue Mesh Screen, among others.

The Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market Segments

  • Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market Segments
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017
  • Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028
  • Supply & Demand Value Chain
  • Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved in the Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market
  • Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Technology
  • Value Chain Analysis of Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market
  • Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Chile
    • Peru
    • Rest of Latin America
  • CIS & Russia
  • Europe
    • EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
    • UK
    • BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)
    • NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, etc.)
    • Rest of Europe
  • Japan
  • APEJ
    • Greater China
    • India
    • Korea
    • ASEAN Countries
    • Rest of APEJ
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • Iran
    • Israel
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

