Acoustic Emission Testing Market- Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2018 to 2028

Acoustic emission testing is used for the analysis and detection of acoustic signals in order to gain valuable information regarding discontinuity in a material and its origin.

Acoustic emissions can have a serious impact on material properties and these emissions can be generated from natural events such as earthquakes, which can lead to the initialization of cracks, dislocation and slip movements, twinning, melting and phase transformations in metals. Attributing to its versatility, acoustic emission testing has many industrial applications in assessing structural integrity, testing leaks, detecting flaws or monitoring weld quality.

Acoustic Emission Testing Market: Segmentation

On the basis of service, the global acoustic emission testing market can be segmented into:

Calibration

Service

On the basis of equipment, the global acoustic emission testing market can be segmented into:

Detection Equipment

Amplifiers

Sensors

Acoustic Emission Testing Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are anticipated to hold a significant share in the global acoustic emission testing market in the coming years. This can be attributed to the increase in government initiatives, aging infrastructure and need for structural monitoring in the region. Furthermore, with the increasing number of structurally deficit bridges in the developed economies of Europe and North America, the demand for acoustic emission testing services is anticipated to ramp up considerably.

Moreover, with numerous companies planning to expand their footprint in Asia Pacific, the region is expected to become a manufacturing hub in the coming years. Key manufacturers in the region are focusing on improving their product quality in order to increase their brand value and gain potential customers.

Attributing to this, the demand for acoustic emission testing technology is expected to ramp up over the coming years in Asia Pacific.

Acoustic Emission Testing Market: Key Participants

TÜV Nord Group

TÜV Rheinland Group

TÜV Austria Group

Mistras Group, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Vallen Systeme GmbH

Score Atlanta Inc.

KRN Services, Inc.

General Electric Co.

Acoustic Emission Consulting, Inc.

CTLGroup

Sievert Group of Companies

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

