Poly Trucks Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2021-2031

Poly trucks are manually operated wheeled heavy-duty polythene bodies used to transport variety of objects over a distance. The poly trucks are effective in handling various heavy goods and are used in several commercial sectors such as food & beverage, retail stores, wholesale distribution, manufacturing plants, freight & logistics, warehouse facilities, and others. Rising scope of application in handling chemicals, wet laundry, and small packages has been a key factor driving poly trucks market. The poly trucks resemble a large polythene bin on wheels designed to be more maneuverable and durable which provide best solutions for storing, protecting, and transporting bulky, heavy materials.

High-quality poly trucks with good load handling capacity not only saves time but also efficiently moves and organizes the heavy goods. Rapid growth in hospitality industry as well as increasing number of coin laundries are the important factors favoring growth of the poly trucks market. These trucks come in variety of colors, size, and capacity that meet every customer requirements. Product innovation in readily adopted in the poly trucks market. Emergence of poly trucks coated with specific chemicals to provide better water and chemical resistance may complement the expansion of poly trucks market at the global level.

Though Industrial Automation Restricts Adoption, Emerging SMEs and Material Handling Industry Drive the Poly Trucks Market

The market for poly trucks is expected to remain under the influence of growing industrial revolution and changing work demographics. Starting from storage to distribution, poly trucks are highly sought after as an important material handling asset. With the growth of manufacturing and warehousing industries, the demand for poly trucks is estimated to remain persistent in the material handling sector. Further, due to the availability of a variety of poly trucks, in terms of material, capacity, and flexible features, poly trucks are highly sought after in the manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, recycling, sorting, collection, and goods transportation industries. On account of the emergence of industrial automation and increased demand for efficient supply chain, leading businesses are seeking cost-efficient, autonomous, and sustainable handling solutions. These factors are likely to hamper the growth of the poly trucks market in the review period.

Material Handling Industry to Present Lucrative Opportunities for the Poly Trucks Market

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce and Bureau of Labor Statistics, in America, material handling and logistics industry is one of the largest and fastest growing industries, reporting US$ 156 billion per year in terms of consumption of material handling and logistics equipment. As poly trucks provide cost-efficient and flexible material solutions, they are highly utilized in the industry where storing, transporting, and distribution are routine practices. Due to its persistent growth, the material handling industry is considered one of the ‘mega industries’. This positive trend of the industrial growth represents steady demand for material handling equipment including poly trucks in the near future.

Poly Trucks Gain Traction in the Hospitality Industry

The laundry industry, in particular, the coin laundries are an important end-user of the poly trucks. The coin laundry association states that in the United States, currently there are 29,500 coin laundries that generate US$ 5 billion gross revenue annually. This growth is translated into the need for effective and flexible material handling solutions that facilitate different material handling in different environments. Further, manufacturers provide customized solutions with the features such as bulk transport solutions with covers, flatworks, and extractors that fit in the clients’ custom environment to gain optimal efficiency. Apart from the laundry industry, manufacturers of the poly trucks also provide solutions for housekeeping, pools, waterparks, food & beverages, and other maintenance applications where they are highly sought after.

