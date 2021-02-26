Parkinsons Disease Treatment Market worth $5.69 Billion by 2022

The report “Parkinsons Disease Treatment Market by Drug Class (Carbidopa/Levodopa, Dopamine Receptor Agonists, MAO-Inhibitors), Distribution Channel (Hospital, Online, Retail Pharmacies), Patient Care Setting (Hospitals, Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2022″, The Parkinsons disease treatment market is expected to reach USD 5.69 Billion by 2022 from USD 4.24 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%. The market is being driven by the growth in aging population and the associated increase in the prevalence of Parkinsons disease and government funding for research.

Browse 66 Market Data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 113 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Parkinsons Disease Treatment Market – Global Forecast to 2022″

Get a Sample report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=47265247

By drug class, the carbidopa/levodopa segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2017

On the basis of drug class, the Parkinsons disease therapeutic drugs market is segmented into carbidopa/levodopa, dopamine receptor agonists, MAO inhibitors, COMT inhibitors, anticholinergics, and other drugs. In 2017, the carbidopa/levodopa segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Carbidopa/levodopa drugs are more potent than most other drug classes are hence widely used in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2017

By distribution channel, the Parkinsons disease therapeutic drugs market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retailer pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In 2017, the hospital pharmacies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the availability of a wide range of drugs in these facilities and the increasing number of patient visits to hospitals.

Hospitals to dominate the Parkinsons disease treatment market during the forecast period

The Parkinsons disease treatment market is classified by patient care settings into hospitals and clinics. In 2017, the hospital segment is expected to command the largest share and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate as compared to clinics segment. This market is mainly driven by robust healthcare services provided in hospitals and the presence of skilled neurologists in the hospitals.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=47265247

Asia to offer lucrative growth opportunities

By region, the global Parkinsons disease treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of players in the region and the rising aging population are some major factors driving the high growth of this regional segment.

Some of the major players operating in the Parkinsons disease treatment market include Teva (Israel), Novartis AG (Switzerland), GSK (UK), AbbVie (US), Merck (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Impax Laboratories (US), Lundbeck (Denmark), Sun Pharma (India), Wockhardt (India), UCB (Belgium), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), and Acadia (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.