Green food supplements Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Herbal Hills, Puritan’s Pride, Inc, NOW Foods, pharmafreak

Green food supplements also known as veggie blends or green supplements are compacted and distilled form of vegetables, fruits, algae and grasses in a powder form. In other words, green food supplements are simply a dehydrated mix of plant powder. Green food supplements are an alternative form of herbs, fruits, vegetables and other nutritional herbs, containing concentrated form of vitamins, minerals, fibers, and phytonutrients beneficial for the human body in a varieties of ways. High demand for green food supplements can be witnessed as it helps to correct deficiencies and maintain proper intake of certain nutrients. The market for green food supplements will witness high growth during the forecast period.

Green food supplements are concentrated source of nutrients, and the purpose is to supplement the regular diet. Green food supplements are available in doses form such as pills, capsules and powder. Green food supplements help in augmenting a diet that is low in vegetables and fruits. According to a study published in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) only 1 in 10 adults meet the required fruit or vegetable recommendations. Green food supplements help to compensate for nutrients deficiency caused by subdued consumption of fruits and vegetables. The rising consumption of unhealthy food with high cholesterol has given rise to an alarming state of increasing obese population. Developed countries like the U.S., France, the United Kingdom and others are facing obesity as a chronic disorder among human population.

Green food supplements are identified as a promising ingredient to increase the intake of vitamins, fibers, and other essential nutrients content without adding cholesterol, fat or calories. Apart from cholesterol, fat, and calories free the green food supplements helps in building muscles, apart from detoxifying the body. Health benefits of green food supplements in terms of providing dietary supplements, increasing digestion efficiency, immunity, and reducing inflammation, have made green food supplements products one of the preferred products among consumers. Greens supplements can also be helpful for traveling and days when whole fruits and vegetables aren’t available. A positive outlook can be seen for the green food supplements market, but there are some factors which might impede the demand for green food supplements, which includes strict rules and regulations for organic certification of green food supplements products as well as proper labeling of ingredients of green food supplements.

Global green food supplements can be segmented on the basis of product type, form and sales channel. On the basis of product type, it can be further segmented as algae, grasses, vegetables, and others. Chlorella, Spirulina, and Kelp are the most famous forms of algae used in green food supplements. On the basis of form the green food supplements can be further segmented as tablets, capsules and powder form. On the basis of sales channel, green food supplements can be further segmented as specialty stores, retail stores, and online sales channels. Online sales channel to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The market for green food supplements in North America is dominating owing to the fact that consumers in North America are more focused towards healthy eating for bodybuilding and to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The market for green food supplements in Europe is expected to observe considerable growth in the forthcoming years due to rising consumption level of nutritional supplements. Green food supplements provide fewer calories and fat-free nutrition and is therefore, expected to keep consumers in Europe in better health. APEJ green food supplements market is expected to grow at a high pace owing to the rising population, rising incidence of health problems and growing consumer awareness. Asia Pacific has a significant number of resources of raw material for manufacturing green food supplements.

Manufacturers can launch low-cost green food supplements products in developing regions wherein manufacturers can have great profits and may capture huge market share owing to rising population in these regions. Some of the leading manufacturers of green food supplements includes Herbal Hills, Puritan’s Pride, Inc, NOW Foods, pharmafreak, New England Greens LLC., Earthrise Nutritional, Cyane and various other local and global players.

