Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery Market – Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2021-2031 | MU Healthcare, NYU Langone Hospitals

The treatment for scoliosis has evolved with time owing to various developments in the healthcare sector and advanced treatment alternatives such as fusionless scoliosis surgery flooding the industry. The scoliosis treatment, traditionally done by spine fusion surgery involved placement of rods, screws, and hooks with a long incision running along spinal columns is being replaced by fusionless scoliosis surgery owing to the clinical developments for smaller incisions and ease for patients. The fusionless scoliosis surgery market is driven with such needs for improved and better scoliosis treatment.

Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery Market to Witness an Escalation

Maintaining movement and flexibility and allowing retained motion with less chance for back ache is now possible by not having to fuse the spine to correct the curvature. Fusionless scoliosis surgery is, therefore an effective procedure for next-generation scoliosis treatment. With its greater benefits compared to conventional treatment, the fusionless scoliosis surgery is an advanced procedure for scoliosis treatment. New developments for the treatment of scoliosis supported by the extensive research conducted for effective procedures to tackle scoliosis are shaping the future of fusionless scoliosis surgery market.

Fusionless scoliosis surgery is mostly performed in the children and adolescents. There is still a need for the development of new techniques and instrumentation as well as long-term follow-up of results for driving the market growth of fusionless scoliosis surgery.

Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery market: Drivers & Restraints

Several advantages of fusionless scoliosis surgery such as less invasiveness, flexibility and more comfort level promotes the market growth of fusionless scoliosis surgery. Several research studies have come up with promising benefits form the technique which further supports the market growth. This new technology and the associated devices are currently not approved by FDA and there also lacks the supportive long-term evidences which however restricts the market growth.

Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery market: Segmentation

By Technology:

Vertebral Body Stapling

Vertebral Body Tethering

By Age Group:

Pediatric

Adolescents

By End Users:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The management of complex spinal deformity is a huge challenge for spine surgeons. Research is still going on to develop novel procedures for treating scoliosis without fusion and overcoming the limitations of traditional treatment methods. Fusionless scoliosis surgery recommends numerous opportunities for the treatment of spine deformities. After the product approval, the market is expected to boost over the forecast period. There also exists opportunity for the market players to develop innovative products and solutions in a cost-effective range. This new technique is effective in correcting scoliotic deformity as well as restoring the spinal growth. Fusionless scoliosis surgery is used only by a handful of skilled surgeons across the United States to treat scoliosis.

