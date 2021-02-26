Plastic Lens Market : Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2018 to 2028

Glass lenses have been used for various applications so far. However, they are brittle and are likely to deteriorate easily, which has led to the development and growth of plastic lenses. Plastic lenses have several advantages over glass lenses in terms of good UV resistance, greater durability, as well as safety for use in sports activities or any physical activity that is likely to cause the breakage of the lens.

Market Segmentation

The plastic lens market is segmented on the following basis:

By Type:

Aspheric Lens

Spherical Lens

LED Lens

Sensor Lens

Diffractive Lens

Collimating Lens

Cylindrical Lens and Others

By Application:

Safety Equipment

Sensing

Imaging Projection Display Flight Simulators

Detecting Telecom Optics

Scanning Barcode Scanner Optics



By End Users:

Medical Equipment

Scientific Equipment

Military Equipment

Consumer Electronics

Regional Outlook

China and India together hold the world’s largest population, hence, they are expected to be the prominent markets for the sales of plastic lenses in eye safety equipment, medical equipment as well as military equipment.

North America is expected to be another big market for the growth of plastic lenses as nearly one-third of the population aged below 40 years suffers from problems related to the vision, according to National Eye Institute of America.

The European region, with its large number of police and military personnel as well as a large population, is also expected to present the plastic lens market with lucrative growth opportunities.

Middle East and Africa, with its growing population, is also expected to boost the plastic lens market. The market in Japan is also likely to grow in the near future as the country is a prominent manufacturer of consumer electronics. The South East Asia and Pacific region is expected to register significant growth owing to its large population.

List of Market Participants

Some of the key participants in the plastic lens market are listed below:

Plastic Optics

Lensel Optics Pvt. Ltd.

Toyotec Co., Ltd.

Korea Optical Co., Ltd.

Bluebell Industries Ltd.

Luxottica Group S.p.A.

Tokai Optical Co., Ltd.

Hinode Co., Ltd.

Rodenstock GmbH

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

